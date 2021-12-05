Motorcyclist critically injured in crash with car on Christchurch motorway

The crash happened on Christchurch’s Southern Motorway about 5pm on Sunday. (File photo)

A motorcyclist has been critically injured after a collision with a car on Christchurch's Southern Motorway.

The crash has closed the southbound lanes of the motorway from Berketts Rd, just outside Rolleston. Diversions are in place. The northbound motorway has been reduced to one lane.

The crash, involving a motorcycle and a car, happened about 5.10pm, a police spokeswoman said.

One person was injured and the spokeswoman said she understood it was the motorcyclist.

A St John statement said the person was in a critical condition.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area or expect delays.

The Serious Crash Unit will examine the scene.