Richmond Santa who changed his name to escape violent past 'has nothing to hide'

Michael McKay, formerly Quentin Woods, has convictions for assault and threatening behaviour.

A man who has opened a Santa’s grotto on Richmond’s Lower Queen St has convictions for assault under a different name.

Quentin Woods, who is using the name Michael McKay, was convicted in 2018 on several charges of assault, threatening to kill and threatening behaviour.

Court documents outline that the offending happened in 2018 while Woods was living at a residential mental health facility, subject to GPS monitoring and 24-hour supervision.

A High Court judgment described how Woods brandished a razor blade at a care worker, before wrapping his arm around the worker's neck and squeezing tightly. Later that day, while being treated for self-inflicted injuries at Christchurch Hospital, he told another care worker he would kill him, then assaulted him and another man who intervened.

Two months later, he threatened to kill another care worker, before punching him and another worker who attempted to intervene.

Woods spent eight months in prison for the crimes. In 2019, he unsuccessfully appealed the sentence in the High Court.

Late last year, the Supreme Court ruled that Woods was illegally restricted after being released from prison by being forced to attend a treatment programme all day and be home all night.

Andy MacDonald/Stuff “I’m moving on with my life,” said Woods, adding he was not hiding anything by using a different name.

Speaking with Stuff outside his grotto, Woods said he had “turned a new page of his life”.

He had changed his name “because of that stuff” (his offending), which he had put behind him, he said.

“I’m entitled to use a different name. I’m moving on with my life.”

However, he was not concerned about his identity being exposed.

“I’m not hiding anything, it's out in the open.”

He believed he was suitable to work with children, he said.

“I don't have any sexual convictions, I have no heavy violence charges, there's nothing stopping me.

“It’s not a business, it's at my discretion. I would pass a police vetting; I’ve had the police here, they popped in and said hi, they know me around here.”

He’d had a difficult past at the hands of the foster care system, which had led to his past offending and a current matter, he said.

“I grew up to be an angry person, that’s in the courts at the moment.

“I’m not going to let anyone ruin anything I have going on at the moment. People can change: they make an effort, they apologise, that’s exactly what I've done.”