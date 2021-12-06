New leader for Christ Church Cathedral repair project as funding falls short

A computer generated fly through of how the restored Christ Church Cathedral might look in 2028. (First published October 2020.)

A single board under new leadership will take over the repair of Christ Church Cathedral after what is understood to be a considerable fundraising shortfall.

The 10-year earthquake repair of the central Christchurch building is under way at a cost of $154 million. The project is being partly funded by public money but has also been seeking $51m in donations.

After costs blew out from the original $104m repair estimate, a campaign was launched last year to target wealthy donors. It was seeking $26m by October this year and another $25m within three years.

On Monday the newly formed Christ Church Cathedral Ltd took over the project. It will be led by a board headed by Christchurch businessman Mark Stewart. The order of repairs will also change.

READ MORE:

* Anglicans face changing terms of cathedral restoration to avoid halting work over lack of funds

* Three-year race to find $51.2m for Christ Church Cathedral restoration

* Coronavirus: Lockdown clears workers off sites of major Christchurch recovery projects

* Milestone reached in Christ Church Cathedral rebuild as design advisers appointed

* New Anglican bishop 'completely behind' restoration of Christ Church Cathedral

* Christ Church Cathedral rebuilt within 10 years, but cost not certain, says new boss

* Church 'white ants' accused of stalling Christ Church Cathedral restoration



Stacy Squires/Stuff The cathedral is part-way through a 10-year repair.

Stewart will take over from Justin Murray, who chaired Christ Church Cathedral Reinstatement Ltd (CCRL), a joint-venture company formed three years ago to run the project.

CCRL has been sharing governance of the work with its two shareholders, the Church Property Trustees, the arm of the Anglican Church which owns the building, and Christ Church Cathedral Reinstatement Trust, a group formed to raise funds for the repair.

Mark Stewart is part of the rich-listed Stewart family, and is the son of Dame Adrienne Stewart and the late Sir Robertson Stewart.

An investment banker, he was recently appointed to chair the board of city council-owned fibre company Enable.

Christchurch City Council previously contributed $10m to the cathedral repair, funded by a 10-year levy on all ratepayers.

The government has given a $10m grant, plus a $15m loan that will not have to be paid back if certain conditions are met.

Prince Charles gave an undisclosed sum when he visited the city in 2019, while other money is coming from the church. A further $53m has come from insurance, $6m in lotteries funding and at least $9m in personal donations, with $5m from businessman, former MP and cathedral restoration champion Phillip Burdon.

Stuff Christchurch businessman Mark Stewart will chair the board of the new Christ Church Cathedral repair entity. (File photo)

Stewart declined to reveal how much money had been raised in the donor campaign so far, but said they still needed “north of $50m”.

“It’s a substantial amount of money to raise, and construction costs only ever go upwards. We’ve got enough money for the next two years, so there’s quite a long window to raise what we need.

“We need a robust plan to raise $8m or $9m a year for six years.”

Stewart said a plan to build cafe and museum buildings alongside the cathedral before replacing the spire have been reversed.

Completing the main building first would make the fundraising campaign more attractive to potential donors, while the streamlined governance structure would save money, he said.

The project, which has its own act of parliament, is due for completion by 2028.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Justin Murray has chaired the joint venture company running the cathedral repair. (File photo)

Murray has headed CCRL since it was formed. He said it was time for “a new team to lead the project through its next chapter”.

“Streamlining the governance of this complex project under a single board with overall accountability for the next phases, with all parties united behind the decision, demonstrates great local leadership,” he said.

Peter Guthrey, chairman of the Church Cathedral Reinstatement Trust board which is now being disbanded, said the new structure would “enable reinstatement to progress smoothly and ensure the fundraising effort is coordinated with project demands”.

Peter Carrell, the Anglican bishop of Christchurch, said he was grateful for what had been achieved under the leadership of Guthrey and Murray, and was “delighted” by Stewart’s appointment.

Carrell will represent the Church Property Trustees on the new board. Further board appointments are expected to be announced from next month.

The Anglican Church considered three options for its severely damaged cathedral before deciding to go ahead with repairs in 2017.

The alternatives it rejected were to demolish and rebuild, or to give the building to the government.