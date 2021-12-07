Hip surgery dog vanishes from vet clinic, owners distraught

Taika the neo mastiff had surgery on Monday night at a Hamilton vet clinic, and disappeared early Tuesday morning.

A vet clinic is staying tight-lipped about how it lost a neo mastiff recovering from hip surgery, but the owner says she was told he walked out an open door.

Taika’s owner Kayla Wells said her Gisborne vet recommended Taika get treatment for his fractured hip at The Referral Centre Veterinary Hospital at Hamilton’s Angelsea St.

She received a phone call at 6.30pm Monday night telling her the surgery had gone well, but another call about 6.45am Tuesday brought devastating news.

“He had got out of his cage and escaped,” she said.

READ MORE:

* Dog theft captured on CCTV leaving south Auckland residents concerned for pets

* Animal control ups patrols after dog deadly attack

* Missing Maltese Bichon reappears after 22 months



Wells said there was no apology, just a request for her partner, who had taken Taika to Hamilton, to look for the missing dog.

“[Taika’s] not even meant to be doing any exercise for six weeks,” she said.

News of the disappearance was also upsetting her four-year-old.

When Stuff contacted the surgery, clinical co-director Virginia, who declined to provide her surname, confirmed the disappearance.

She was not on the premises at the time.

She did, however, confirm to Stuff the premises is staffed 24 hours a day and was asked if she had discussed the matter with anyone who was present.

“I don’t know what I can legally say,” she said.

She then said she wished to end the conversation.

Kayla Wells’ sister Leighanne Wells told Stuff “It is not good enough that a vet can let a dog get out while in their care”.

Taika is a big dog so would be easy to spot, is wearing a pink cast and will be limping, she said.

He would likely be very lost as he is unfamiliar with Hamilton.

Anyone who sees Taika is asked to call owner Kayla Wells on 027 845 2451, or call Hamilton City Council’s Animal Education and Control Team on 07 838 6632.