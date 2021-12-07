State Highway in Whitby remains closed following serious car crash

Emergency services are attending a two-car crash on State Highway 58 in Whitby

A state highway in Whitby remains closed following a serious two-vehicle crash that left one person critically injured.

Two cars crashed on State Highway 58 on Tuesday evening, Fire and Emergency shift manager Chris Dalton said.

Fire and Emergency crews arrived at 6.18 pm.

Two people were injured, one critically, Wellington Free Ambulance spokeswoman Jo Lucre said.

Police said the person with serious injuries was being airlifted to hospital.

A section of State Highway 58 was still closed due to the crash at 10 pm, and was expected to cause significant delays.

The serious crash unit is investigating

Eastbound traffic is being diverted onto Postgate Drive, and traffic travelling west is being diverted onto Joseph Banks Drive.

Meanwhile, the left and centre lanes on the northbound lane of Ngauranga Gorge, on State Highway 1, are now clear after being blocked following a crash near Tyers Rd on Tuesday evening.