One dead after car goes into water in Tauranga

People helping after a vehicle went into Tauranga Harbour on Wednesday.

A person has died after a car went into Tauranga Harbour.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Chapel St just after 5pm on Wednesday.

A St John spokesperson said three ambulances and two rapid response units attended the crash, where they transported two people to hospital, one in a serious condition and another in a moderate condition.

One other person was assessed at treated at the scene. Police confirmed one person had died at the scene.

Emergency crews were working at the scene and the road was closed off.

A worker at the nearby Mobil petrol station said she heard a bang and saw people running when it first happened.

“I was serving a customer, so I could not go straight away but when I got outside I saw people running towards the lights.

“People were swimming in the water to the car and trying to help a person get out.

“I heard someone crying, but I am not sure if it was family or anything like that”

She said that it was right on the busy time of day with people leaving work.

“There was a lot of traffic, so it was difficult for the police to get through, but some people were directing traffic.”

Emergency services at the scene of a crash which has resulted in a vehicle going into the water

She was told that a person – “believed to look like a woman” was pulled from the water and taken to hospital.

The petrol station employee said she had not seen the car in the water.

“I can’t see it now, the tide is quite low, but it must be deep there.”

The road remains closed, and an investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.