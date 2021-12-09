National leader Christopher Luxon visits schools as party attempts to woo back voters

Christoper Luxon fields questions from media on Thursday on a visit to Christchurch Boys' High School.

The new National leader will be hoping his party fares better than his cricket bowling after a visit to Christchurch saw him lob a ball over the nets and onto a neighbouring shed.

Christopher Luxon visited schools in the city on Thursday, finishing at Christchurch Boys’ High School, where he was once a student.

The tie-less former chief executive of Air New Zealand mingled with students on a tour with school headmaster Nic Hill, alongside newly promoted education spokeswoman Erica Stanford.

Passionate about using education as a platform to develop entrepreneurs to compete globally, Luxon pledged it would be a “very big part” of a National government.

Concerned only 60 per cent of children were currently attending school regularly, Luxon said it wasn’t just about truancy.

It was “really obvious” the quality of New Zealand’s maths, reading and science had “slipped”, he said.

“We have to be able to go, compete and earn a living out there, so we want to make sure the next generation is really skilled up to do that.”

Luxon outlined aspirations to build a world-class curriculum and to turn teaching into an “esteemed career”.

He was also critical of New Zealand’s closed-off attitude towards the world when trying to stave off Covid-19.

“I think New Zealand is playing quite a small fearful game at the moment and I think we’ve lost our mojo... We are part of a big world and our future can happen to us, or we can choose to take control of it.”

Luxon will go to Morrinsville on Friday to talk to farmers in an effort to reconnect voters who deserted the party last election when National lost 15 seats to Labour, including the normally safe rural heartland seat of Rangitata.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff New National Party leader Christopher Luxon visits his old high school, Christchurch Boys’ where he rolled out some rusty cricket skills.

He acknowledged the need to change direction to win back voters, saying they needed to make National a “national” party by talking and communicating with all communities.

Luxon believed generating higher incomes was vital and said an average Kiwi earnt in an hour what an average Australian earned in 44 minutes.

While there was an economic challenge, the party also had a desire to fix infrastructure and education to help small businesses unleash their entrepreneurship, he said.

“In opposition it’s not just our job to oppose the Government but to propose ideas.”

Luxon also directly appealed to farmers who were unhappy with the pace of regulation, saying the Government had treated farmers and rural communities “incredibly poorly”.

He praised the sector, saying it delivered $9000 in growth to every person in New Zealand but said they were being hindered by the endless government regulations.

“They are sitting on the other side of a tennis net taking 10 tennis balls, and they don’t know which one to hit... Farmers are not villains.”

He went on to say the “raining down” of regulations was impacting farmers’ mental health.

“I want to send a message back to the agricultural community. The National party is here for you, and we want to earn your trust back.”