Bruising neighbours' stoush in quiet peninsula paradise

Little Akaloa bach owner Andrew Stills fears he will be ousted if the Church Property Trust, which owns the land under his bach, sells to the highest bidder.

It would be hard to find a more peaceful spot on Banks Peninsula than Little Akaloa Bay.

On an early summer's day, the water laps gently on the foreshore, birds sing, and holiday homes surrounded by native bush wait for the Christmas rush.

But the tranquil enclave is also the unlikely backdrop to a bitter property dispute which has pitched one of Canterbury's richest men against two Christchurch bach-owning families. All have long connections to the bay.

The dispute centres on a collection of properties on the bush-clad slopes of the bay. Some are more salubrious than others, but all have spectacular views. They are connected by a shingle driveway which is the cause of much of the trouble.

READ MORE:

* Neighbours 'fed up' with derelict hotel after seven years

* Rebuilt Christchurch kindergarten could ruin neighbour's sea view

* Mega landlord says 'wind change' in market could see prices fall 20 per cent



If all good stories have a villain and a victim, two of our protagonists fit the bill. In this sad neighbourhood saga, both the main parties claim to be the victim and claim the other is the villain.

Rob McCormack, 69, is a successful property magnate who has a major interest in Harcourts Grenadier. He owns a new showcase holiday home in Little Akaloa which has featured in lifestyle magazines. He drives Maseratis and Lamborghinis and once boasted of buying his wife a $500,000 ring.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff An ugly stoush has marred the atmosphere at this group of holiday homes in Little Akaloa Bay on Banks Peninsula. The McCormacks recently-built dream house is to the top left of the image. The Stills’ bach is second from the bottom right.

Our other main protaganist is Andrew Stills, 60, a writer who makes ends working in a seafood factory. He drives a 1996 Toyota Surf and has tried real estate but wasn't successful. He has severe Type 1 diabetes and has been injecting himself since he was 17. He, with his brothers Michael and Julian, inherited their modest Little Akaloa holiday home from their mother Shirley who died in 2018. He is a black belt in karate.

They have had several altercations, the truth of which is hard to discern but let’s try anyway.

The drone incident

Stills says that after his mother died, McCormack, wanting to buy their property, flew his drone over them while he and his partner, Janie McCulloch, were in an outside bath. In August 2019 he saw red when his partner was cleaning the windows and the drone hovered outside. He drove his vehicle to outside McCormack’s house and saw McCormack on his deck below the road.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Andrew Stills and Janie McCulloch say they have had the worst two years of their lives.

“I didn’t get out my vehicle. From the window I said '... off with your drone, you little p....' and said ‘why don't we sort this out man to man’.”

McCormack, however, says he was flying his drone for a few minutes, but it didn’t go over the Stills properties. He claims Stills arrived at his gate yelling obscenities.

The dog incident

On May 16, 2020, McCormack and his wife were walking their Schnauzers on Lukes Rd near their property. McCormack claims Stills came towards them in his vehicle and sped up.

“I managed to grab one of my dogs and get out of the way. Libby was however unable to pick up the other dog in time. Mr Stills missed the dog by inches...”

Stills says this is a fabrication. He maintains he was driving down the road when one of the Schnauzers came out of the undergrowth into the path of his vehicle. He braked hard to avoid contact. He blames the McCormacks for being irresponsible with their dogs.

The gardener incident

The latest incident, McCormack claims, occurred in November when, he claims, Stills threatened to beat up his gardener’s husband, a "harmless little fellow".

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff A high-tech camera surveys the area around the McCormacks’ holiday home in Little Akaloa Bay.

Andrew Stills says this is incorrect. The incident occurred when he was trying to move his vehicle, so the gardener’s vehicle could get past. He had his boat on the back of the truck, and it fell off its trailer. The gardener and her husband thought this was amusing, he says.

“He (the gardener’s partner) said he was going to do something to me and I said, ‘come on and do it then, bitch’.”

He then kicked off his gumboots but no physical altercation occurred. He said the incident was typical of McCormack blowing up minor disagreements in what he believed was a campaign to get him and his siblings to sell their property to him.

Right of way

As mentioned, the dispute revolves around a group of seven properties off Lukes Rd that were part of an Anglican Church subdivision established in 1959. The McCormacks own the freehold (outright ownership) of three of the seven sections and the leasehold of another. One of the seven properties is owned by his wife's family. The McCormacks also own another two properties in Lukes Rd (not part of the seven).

Of the two remaining properties, the Stills family own one, and Christchurch architectural draughtsman Colin Stokes, his sisters and his cousins (the Stokes clan), own the other.

The Church Property Trust, used to own all the sections but now owns only the freehold of the Stills property and the freehold of one of the McCormack properties. The trust is willing to sell its freehold interests in the two properties for the right price.

The seven properties are linked by a one-lane driveway which allows the bach dwellers access to their properties from Lukes Rd. It roughly follows what was thought to be a legal right of way. No other viable access is available.

Keith Lynch/Stuff Rob McCormack, right, pictured in 2011, with then Harcourts managing director Peter Greene, left.

The tree incident

Unfortunately the right of way had a snag caused by a complex reason which we need not go into here. Colin Stokes discovered the problem when a 100-year-old manuka tree on the Stokes clan property was neatly cut down and removed in 2017 without their permission. The tree obscured the view from the McCormacks’ new dream home. One of the Stokes clan complained to the police, but the tree cutter was never identified.

Stokes knew his way around the land registration system and in examining the property documents to make sure the tree was on their side of the boundary, he detected a serious flaw in the way the right of way was described on the titles and informed the Church Property Trust.

The Stokes clan, with several planners among its number, was uniquely qualified to get the titles corrected and they offered their help to the Church Property Trust free of charge. The Trust declined and said the right of way no longer existed. This left the Stills and Stokes family facing a situation where they were virtually land locked.

"...the church was telling us our access was up the cliff, and they were denying we had legal rights over the right of way and refusing to fix the title and historic errors," says Stokes.

Stokes then registered a caveat – a notice effectively preventing anyone dealing with the land – on the section over which the right of way had traditionally run. The Church Property Trust owned the freehold of the section and leased it to the McCormacks.

STACY SQUIRES Rob McCormack pictured in 2011.

No Trespassing

Relations between Andrew Stills and Rob McCormack did not improve over 2019. On February 19, a private detective acting on behalf of the McCormacks, served Stills with a Trespass Order banning him from using the driveway to gain access to his property.

At that stage Andrew’s brother Michael and his wife Rhonda were not getting on too well with Andrew. They believed he was monopolising the bach and could end up living there permanently. McCormack knew this and hoped to obtain their agreement to sell him the Stills' property.

On November 30, 2019 he sent a text offering Michael and Rhonda a $20,000 cash sweetener, just for them, if they agreed to sell. He also offered them the use of one of his baches for free. They did not respond.

Meanwhile, Andrew Stills continued to ignore the trespass notice, regarding it as a ploy to get him to sell. He continued to use the driveway and he and his siblings also tried to buy the freehold of their property from the Church Property Trust.

On December 7, 2019, Celia Quinnell from Church Property Trust emailed the Stills to say "we do not wish to sell the land to you". Stills took this as an indication the trust would rather sell the land to McCormack. The trust declined to answer a question about why it took this position.

A Christmas present

Around Christmas 2019 - Stills says it was Christmas Day, McCormack denies this_ Stills opened his letter box to find a letter from the McCormacks’ lawyer.

The letter accused Stills of continued trespass and of throwing dead animals and used condoms on the McCormacks’ land. It alleged he had threatened to kill Rob McCormack and been a general nuisance.

It also said the McCormacks were thinking seriously about taking a civil action to obtain a restraining order under the Harassment Act 1997 to prevent Stills breaching the trespass order and coming anywhere near them.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The driveway from Lukes Rd to the Stills’ house has been a bone of contention.

McCormacks' lawyers suggested Andrew Stills would be unwise to take on their clients as they would be seeking reimbursement of costs.

"Our clients are of significant means and have instructed us that they have earmarked substantial funds to ensure that if they sought a restraining order they would be successful in doing so and regardless of the cost to them for that process (and obviously the cost to you). You should have no doubt of our clients' determination in this matter, nor their means to pursue a remedy to the fullest extent of the law as is possible."

The letter stated the Stills had lost their ability to use the right of way because of a problem with their lease.

"As a result, use of the Right of Way access area by you now needs our clients’ consent...in short you have no legal access and our clients will not grant you legal access."

This was in fact incorrect, as McCormack now concedes. He blames his lawyer. The Stills actually continued to have existing use rights to use the driveway whatever the title said. And the title was wrong.

After the letter had been digested by the Stills, McCormack offered to buy the property for $120,000.

A ruined Christmas

Stills says the letter was devastating and wrecked their Christmas.

"Here was a lawyer telling us we could no longer get to our property. We believed it."

He talked to his neighbour Colin Stokes about the letter.

"They were very stressed," says Stokes. "I had to work hard to convince them that the lawyer was wrong.

"I hate injustice. It happened to me and I know how lawyers work. I could see they were stressed and they are good people. What was happening was wrong."

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Andrew Stills and Janie McCulloch say the tranquillity of their slice of paradise has been spoiled by bad neighbourhood relations.

Stokes says the dispute renewed his efforts to get the Church Property Trust to fix the title documents to show clearly that the right of way was an integral part of the freehold title to the sections.

The saga rolls on

Over the next 18 months, the parties pursued their claims.

The McCormacks proceeded with their legal action to obtain a restraining order against Andrew Stills. Their lawyers told the Stills that the action would stop if they sold the property to their clients.

Stokes continued his fight with the Church Property Trust and Toitū Te Whenua Land Information New Zealand to have the titles properly notated with the Right of Way.

The Church Property Trust went to the High Court to have the Stokes’ caveat removed. Stokes says the trust could have saved its money and sat down to work it out.

As Christmas 2021 approaches shows some signs of progress have emerged although.

The McCormacks’ application for a restraining order against Andrew Stills went to a hearing in the Christchurch District Court in August before Judge Tom Gilbert. With his help a confidential settlement was reached.

"As far as I'm concerned we have got what we want. He can't come on to any of our properties, he can't threaten us any more," McCormack says. As part of the settlement he paid an amount of money to Andrew Stills.

McCormack rejects any contention the legal action and other threats were bullying or intimidating behaviour designed to put pressure on the Stills to sell.

"How could I bully someone who is a black belt?

“When you've been threatened to be killed and your dogs are nearly run over you do things to protect yourself. My safety, my wife's safety and my dogs' safety are paramount."

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The McCormacks’ home in Little Akaloa is monitored by the latest security cameras.

By the time of the hearing the right of way had been mostly resolved bar a few final details. The trust has agreed to formalise the existing Right of way rights with the McCormacks’ agreement.

Where to for Stills

Andrew Stills feels a sense of relief but says the position is still difficult.

Church Property Trustees have asked the Stills to present their best offer for the land on which they have their bach, but the Stills don’t want to get involved in a bidding war which they know they will lose due to their more limited means.

They believe their offer will always be bested by the McCormacks or some other party. If the Stills can buy the freehold they will have a very valuable property but if they don’t, the freehold could be sold to the McCormacks, making them their landlord.

The Trust has already indicated it intends to charge $23,000 rent a year for the section and the McCormacks are unlikely to be feeling any more charitable. Currently the Stills pay about $2000 a year.

The rent would be unaffordable, says Stills, and could eventually force the family to sell.

Stokes remains angry with the Church Property Trust whom he believes was unnecessarily resistant and overly keen to help the McCormacks.

“In my view they had a conflict of interest. The fair thing would be for the trust to sell the land to the Stills or put it on the open market to get the best price.”

"From what I’ve seen I don’t think the trust has acted in an upfront and Christian way," he says.

Life goes on

Meanwhile, the McCormacks are building a swimming pool on one of the sections they own. It will be covered by an elegant glass structure. They are also building a four-car garage on the section.

Rob McCormack has complained about Stills approaching the builders. Stills talked to the builders to point out that marks for a retaining wall actually encroached on the right of way. He was correct and McCormack had his architect change the plans.

Whatever happens, the peace at Little Akaloa Bay is unlikely to be restored any time soon.