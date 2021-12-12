Residents fear punishing limitations if proposed Petone heritage area approved

Brian Herron is a resident of Bolton St in Petone, one of three streets the Hutt City Council is considering rezoning as a heritage area.

Homeowners in one of Wellington’s oldest permanent European settlements fear a proposed heritage area may hurt the value of their houses and prevent them renovating.

Last month Petone residents were notified Queen, Buick and Bolton streets were being assessed by the Hutt City Council as a potential Historic Heritage Area. The exercise has not impressed some, who say the council’s communication has been scant on detail of how a reclassification would affect their properties.

Shayne Hodge​ helped his daughter into her home in the area earlier this year. He said heritage zoning would almost certainly involve restrictions on altering the appearance of houses.

“If someone wants to go to Bunnings for a can of pink paint and a floodlight ... the likelihood is they’re going to have to go through the council – and that is going to cost a significant amount of time and money.”

KEVIN STENT Central government’s housing intensification policy will allow development of up to three dwellings being built to three storeys in the country’s larger centres without a resource consent from August next year.

Restrictions would make homes less attractive to buyers, and could make insuring properties more difficult, he said.

Hodge had meet with planning officers, but come away none the wiser as to what a heritage zoning would mean in practice.

He and other residents said officers had told them the assessment was an attempt to subvert the central government’s housing intensification policy that would allow development of up to three dwellings being built to three storeys in the country’s larger centres without a resource consent from August next year.

STUFF A law change will allow landowners in Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington, and Christchurch to build up to three storeys without resource consent.

When this was put to the council, spokeswoman Diane Robinson​ said the review was undertaken as required by the Resource Management Act and Greater Wellington Regional Council policies to protect heritage sites.

In November the Hutt City Council spoke out against the policy, saying it was a blunt instrument that would undermine existing efforts to build more houses.

“I agree that [the intensification policy] ... was not well thought through, but this could be conflating the issue. There’s no meat on the bone, which suggests this has been rushed,” he said.

KEVIN STENT A row of villas on Queen St, Petone. Residents have questioned the council’s process in identifying heritage properties.

Bolton St resident Brian Herron​ questioned the council’s process in identifying heritage properties.

“It’s too late for this end of the street. [Many of] the houses have already been altered, so what exactly is it they will be preserving?”

Herron said he wanted the option of being able to make changes to his home of 45 years as he saw fit.

Another Bolton St resident Sila Pitone​ said he wasn’t concerned about the resale value of his home because he intended on staying there, but he was waiting for the council to provide more detail on what the heritage zoning would mean for the area.

Robinson said the council was working closely with affected ratepayers.