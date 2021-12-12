Harness racing horse suspected of being administered prohibited substance

Johnny Nevits was a late scratch on Friday night after a stable inspection by racing investigators. (File photo)

A harness racing horse is suspected of being administered a prohibited substance for the second time in a year.

Johnny Nevits was a late scratch at the New Zealand Metropolitan Trotting Club’s meet at Addington Raceway on Friday night.

A Stipendiary Stewards report said Racing Integrity Board (RIB) investigators completed a stable inspection at the training premises of harness racing trainer and junior driver Cameron Jones on Friday.

Acting on a report by the RIB, stewards ordered Johnny Nevits to be scratched from race two acting under rule 213 (1) (c).

READ MORE:

* Top amateur harness racing driver allegedly administered substance on race day

* Animal rights group calls for trainer caught injecting horses to face criminal charges

* Harness racing trainer caught on camera injecting horse in undercover sting



That rule relates to horses that have had or may have had a prohibited substance administered. Under harness racing rules horses are not allowed to be administered any substance on race day.

An investigation has been opened into the incident, with pre-race blood testing having been carried out.

Harness Racing NZ chief executive Gary Woodham declined to comment and said he had only seen the Stewards’ report.

Stuff was unable to reach Jones for comment.

Do you know more? Email sam.sherwood@stuff.co.nz

The horse was one of two horses injected by disgraced harness racing trainer Jesse Alford earlier this year.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Jesse Alford was banned for seven years in May after he was caught in a covert sting operation injecting two horses with a prohibited substance on race day.

Alford was banned for seven years after he was caught red-handed on February 25 as he injected two horses, Johnny Nevits and Jimmy Cannon, with a substance and tried to tube Johnny Nevits – two hours before they were due to race at Addington Raceway.

Tubing is an illegal process that allows a chemical solution to be administered to a horse to improve its stamina.

Johnny Nevits was transferred to Jones’ Woodend training facility after the doping scandal.

Jones has 15 wins from 59 starts as a trainer this year with stakes of just over $100,000.

Star harness racing trainer Mitchell Kerr was banned for life in May as he was sentenced on four charges laid by the RIU, that he sold a non-existent horse and then charged its new owners for expenses, oversold shares in horses he trained, and charged its owners insurance premiums for non-existent policies.

The estimated loss to Kerr’s victims is about $250,000, and police are investigating.

In July last year, prominent Canterbury harness racing figure Nigel McGrath was disqualified from holding a training licence for eight years after attempting to dope horses.

McGrath, who had trained for 20 years and had 570 wins worth $6 million in stake money for his horses’ owners, admitted three charges laid by the RIU, though he disputed the facts on two of them.