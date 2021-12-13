Tonga's deputy prime minister Lord Ma'afu dies in Auckland

Lord Ma'afu, the deputy prime minister of Tonga, has died in Auckland.

Tonga’s deputy prime minister Lord Ma’afu has died in Auckland, a statement from the Tongan prime minister’s office has confirmed.

Ma’afu, 66, died in the early hours of Sunday morning at Auckland City Hospital.

In his statement, prime minister Pōhiva Tuʻiʻonetoa said Ma’afu held a ministerial office for four consecutive governments.

He had an “exemplary and esteemed career in service to the monarch and the Royal Household, as well as public and military services to His Majesty’s Government, spanning over 40 years”.

Ma’afu was the interim minister of His Majesty’s Armed Forces, and the Ministry of Land, Survey, and Natural Resources. He was also a former nobility member of parliament.

He is survived by his two children, Tevita ‘Unga and Fangaake Veikune.

Pakilau Manase Lua, the chairman of the Pacific Response Coordination Team, said Auckland’s Tongan community was saddened by the loss.

Ma’afu wasn’t well before he died, and had come to New Zealand to get treatment, he said.

“We met yesterday as a village to plan for the failotu (funeral), and how we will do the traditional preparation.

“This is a huge loss for us, he was a fantastic chief, a humble man who had a lot of responsibilities in the government, and held any portfolios for many decades.”

Ma’afu’s body will be taken back to Tonga on Tuesday.

A memorial will be held in Henderson at 7pm on Wednesday and Saturday.