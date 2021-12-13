'Pattern of poor care' delayed bowel cancer diagnosis for woman who later died

Cromwell mother of two and Stuff journalist Jo McKenzie-Mclean was diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer in January. (Video first published in July 2021)

A doctor has been found in breach for failures in the care of a woman whose bowel cancer diagnosis was delayed and who later died, a Health and Disability Commissioner (HDC) report found.

The report found the general practitioner in breach of the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers’ Rights, and that their oversight contributed to the delay in diagnosis and treatment.

The woman, who was in her 30s and had a complex medical history, went to the GP after significant weight loss, abdominal pain, iron deficiencies and bowel issues between 2015 and 2018.

National Cancer Institute/Supplied HDC Deputy Commissioner Vanessa Caldwell said the GP’s number of oversights contributed to the delay in diagnosis and treatment of a woman in her 30s, who later died of bowel cancer. (File photo)

Due to her young age, the GP did not consider her at high risk of bowel cancer, but instead considered her symptoms to show an onset of inflammatory bowel disease, the report said.

The woman was not treated until January 2018, when she went to the medical centre with tailbone pain and another GP found she had a rectal mass.

She then underwent chemotherapy, surgery and palliative chemotherapy and radiotherapy. She died in 2019.

The Deputy Commissioner Vanessa Caldwell said it was critical that the GP missed opportunities in 2016 and 2017 to examine the woman’s abdomen, conduct blood tests and make a referral for endoscopy.

“In my opinion, a number of oversights in the GP’s care contributed to a delay in the woman’s diagnosis of bowel cancer, thus delaying her treatment,” said Dr Caldwell.

Caldwell said while each of the failures may appear mild, added together they presented a “pattern of poor care”.

Caldwell said she acknowledged the complexity of the woman’s medical conditions as a difficult background for providing care and diagnosis, and said that had been taken into account.

The GP has been recommended to review the Royal Australian College of Physicians’ presentation on cognitive factors in diagnosis and report back to HDC on his reflections.

He has also been asked to give a written apology to the woman’s family.

New Zealand has one of the highest rates of bowel cancer in the world.

About 3200 people are diagnosed every year, and 1200 will die from bowel cancer.

Bowel Cancer New Zealand ambassador Chelsea Halliwell organised this year’s Never Too Young campaign to raise awareness for young people misdiagnosed or on waitlists to access bowel screening.

Every year, more than 350 people under 50 are diagnosed with bowel cancer in New Zealand.