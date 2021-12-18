'A risk to life': Why it took six years and one big slice of luck to get to the bottom of a dangerous secret about a Wellington house sale

When Stephen Beath bought his 19th century cottage in Wellington’s Mt Victoria, he knew it needed some renovations, but thought it ticked all his boxes: a bigger house in the same suburb he liked, full of character and in good condition.

The neighbours were welcoming. But having coffee at the house opposite one day, they admitted to surprise that Beath had bought the place, considering those problems with the wall.

It was then he discovered an engineer had previously declared the lounge room’s brick wall a “risk to life” in the event of an earthquake. He learned other major problems with his new home had been kept from him.

Beath’s complaints to the Real Estate Authority were successful, the agents were admonished, the authority celebrated the case as a warning message, and Beath also won an out-of-court settlement.

So how come he has ended up being the biggest loser, out of pocket by an estimated $22,000 on legal fees, from the sorry saga of Hawker Street?

Jericho Rock-Archer Stephen Beath thought he’d found a great buy at 40 Hawker St.

‘A Risk to Life’

In early 2015, senior police officers Angela and Neil Hallett saw 40 Hawker Street was for sale. It was close to their work and their children’s schools and held a “certain appeal”. To get it off the market quickly, they promptly agreed to owner Maria Dinh’s $900,000 asking price.

On March 23, the Halletts signed a sale and purchase agreement, with a standard clause allowing for a building inspection.

Two days later, their inspector found the house had DuxQuest plumbing – a 1970s piping system which is known to fail – and an unreinforced brick wall in the front room. He recommended consulting an engineer.

Engineer Don Thomson didn’t visit the property, but was still able to tell Angela Hallett that the wall posed a “risk to life” and he wouldn’t want his kids sleeping in a house like that. She was shocked. “The words stuck with me.”

The message was, says her husband Neil, “run and keep running … if your kids were under it [and it fell], they would be dead.”

Thomson followed up with a report which said the wall was likely somewhere between 10 and 20 percent of earthquake standard, meaning a one-in-50-year quake would cause its collapse and repeated: “there is risk to life from collapse of the wall and the chimney”.

No surprise then, that on March 27, the Halletts withdrew their offer. Ange Hallett phoned one of the two selling agents, Marina Scoble, and told her why. She distinctly remembers quoting Thomson’s chilling phrase “a risk to life”.

Determined to do the right thing, the Halletts asked their lawyer to send both the builder’s and engineer’s reports to the head office of the agents, Mike Pero Real Estate, to ensure other prospective buyers knew the risks. Lawyer Sue D’Ath sent a fax that day – the explanatory cover sheet definitely arrived, but the REA has since ruled that the reports did not.

The Halletts also told some locals, including the family over the road. “I was very determined that word got around the ‘hood,” says Neil Hallett, “and hopefully to people looking at buying it, that there was something that needed to be investigated further before an offer was put in, because I didn’t trust the real estate agents. I mean, real estate agents – you know! So we told a lot of people.”

The house, meanwhile, remained on the market, for sale in the capable hands of two experienced agents: Scoble and her business partner Wayne Kemp.

The pair owned the Mike Pero Wellington franchise, had 20 years’ real estate experience between them, and Kemp had even been a licensed builder, so in his own words: “I know more about houses than most.”

supplied/Stuff Mike Pero real estate agents Wayne Kemp and Marina Scoble

Their marketing spiel talked of “two high-performing agents bringing the best of both worlds together, a ‘male’ and ‘female’ approach, establishing a balanced and complementary approach to real estate” and Scoble boasted of “superior service and straight-forward advice, delivered with integrity at all times”.

Kemp and Scoble seemed unperturbed by the Halletts’ withdrawal, although they recommended to the owner, Dinh, that she drop the asking price.

And so on April 26, a couple named Stephen Beath and Amy Washbourn came to visit a house marketed as a “gracious lady in her prime” which “exudes nostalgic charm throughout”.

“It had all the classic Mt Vic characteristics,” says Beath. “A lot of people want one of those classic weatherboard homes, they normally get snapped up.”

Knowing it had been on the market a while, they reckoned they could get a good deal and on May 11, made an offer of $830,000. In an email, Beath specifically asked about re-piling, re-plumbing, re-wiring, re-roofing and “any other important disclosures we should know as a buyer”.

Kemp replied with notes about re-piling, re-wiring, the roof and plumbing and mentioned a “partition wall between the properties of brick construction as per the era of the home”. He suggested getting a builder’s report.

The next day, Beath and an electrician mate went to visit. The sparkie immediately found the DuxQuest plumbing in an easily-accessed cupboard. Kemp phoned Scoble in apparent surprise, telling her his shock at the discovery.

Despite that unpleasant finding, Beath and Washbourn signed a sale and purchase agreement on June 19 and moved in. Then came the invite to coffee over the road, and mention of the engineering report. “I was taken aback,” he recalls. “I felt really stupid. How could I not know about this, what was she on about? Amy and I looked at each other blankly, feeling a bit embarrassed.”

Jericho Rock-Archer Stephen Beath with just some of his REA case files.

A bureaucratic nightmare

Stephen Beath, by chance, was actually a licensed real estate agent himself. He and Washbourn were, at the time, buying the capital city franchise for a rival agency, Tall Poppies.

That was perhaps fortunate background knowledge for the bureaucratic labyrinth that lay ahead.

After the fateful coffee, Beath emailed Kemp asking about this engineer’s report. The reply came from Kemp and Scoble’s shared email address (Kemp later accepted authorship). It said: “Certainly not aware of any issues with the inter-tenancy wall as it is a standard for a home of this era. Our owners also were not aware of any issues – so not sure what the neighbour is on about?”

Beath left it, but says it sat uncomfortably at the back of his mind. A year passed. Then at a neighbourhood party he met Jeff Jones, who had owned 40 Hawker St and sold it in 2012 to Maria Dinh, using the very same agents, Kemp and Scoble.

Jones told him that when he sold the house, one potential buyer told him an engineer had told him there might be issues with the wall that could cost $50,000 to fix.

Then another neighbour, Jane Briggs, also told Beath there had been a report commissioned on the wall.

So Beath emailed Kemp again, alleging he had known about the report, intentionally not told Beath about it, and asking what he planned to do to remedy his loss. In part, the reply read: “This is news to us.”

So Beath contacted Mike Pero (MPRE) head office, who wrote back saying there were no reports from the 2012 sale, and effectively, case closed. “I thought that was odd,” says Beath, “and I went back to them saying, ‘no, no, I mean 2015’.”

MPRE told him, definitively, they knew nothing of Thomson’s report, or any defects. An email from legal executive Juanita Cannon stressed: “For avoidance of doubt … we have never been provided with an engineer's report or advised at the time of any engineering inspection or investigation.”

Cannon would later tell investigators she had seen the fax cover sheet saying the Halletts were withdrawing over engineering concerns, but never saw the report itself.

A month later, Beath spoke to Cannon’s boss, Josephine Kinsella. Beath’s notes of that conversation are that Kinsella asked what he knew about the wall, and Beath admitted he only had the neighbourhood discussion. Kinsella told him there was definitely no report done by an engineer, and said she’d had words with Kemp for not thoroughly following up with the Halletts on why they withdrew. Kinsella had also seen the faxed sheet.

She suggested that Beath obtain quotes for another engineer’s report (MPRE would later decline to pay for that report, say they’d never actually asked him to get one done, and got their own).

KEVIN STENT The Mike Pero Wellington franchise office, where Kemp and Scoble were based.

While MPRE worked on an internal investigation, which cleared the agents (without interviewing the Halletts), Beath went to find an engineer.

The first one he called was too busy, but suggested he try someone named ... Don Thomson. “It was pure luck,” Beath says. “A one in a hundred shot, I reckon.”

Thomson, of course, told him he’d already done a report on the wall - and was happy to send a copy, which revealed the replacement cost was between $100,000 and $150,000.

And that led Beath to Ange and Neil Hallett. “I got an email out of the blue from Stephen,” said Hallett. He’d previously owned a leaky home in Auckland: “I know full well the stress and grief of finding yourself in a position like Stephen did causes you, and if I could’ve helped avoid it, I would have. This has left Stephen seriously out of pocket and caused an enormous amount of stress, and it was all avoidable.”

Beath, diligently, got another engineer’s report compiled - which backed Thomson’s view, assessing the house at between five and ten per cent of earthquake standards, and the best way to improve it would be to replace the wall.

By December 12, Beath had filed a formal complaint to the REA and begun a civil complaint against Kemp and Scoble.

The complaint grew to include a leak in the dining room ceiling, and asbestos in the roof – both of which had been noted in the 2012 sale conducted by the same agents, but not the 2015 sale.

The REA did not move quickly. Deep breath. Here’s how it unfolded:

May 2017: the investigation report is filed.

October 2017: The REA’s Complaints Assessment Committee (CAC) finds Scoble and Kemp guilty of unsatisfactory conduct (over the wall), but takes no action over non-disclosure of the leak, roof and DuxQuest. They find MPRE guilty of poor supervision, but take no action over claims of obstruction. They say Beath unduly widened the scope of his complaint by adding in the roof, asbestos and possible collusion between agents and agency; he says these were things learned during the course of the investigation.

May 2018, penalties are handed down: Kemp is fined $7000, Scoble $6000 and MPRE $9000. Beath is awarded $5865 costs, which he calculates at $14,777. Beath appeals the licensee decisions, and the Real Estate Disciplinary Tribunal agree, refering it back to the CAC for a full re-investigation.

November 2019: the CAC decides to take no further action on the claimed new complaint of collusion. Beath appeals.

February 2020: the CAC lay misconduct charges against Kemp and Scoble.

April 2020: the Tribunal allows Beath’s appeal against the November 2019 decision, and sends it back to the CAC. Beath asks them to consider if the agency had misled him by saying they never received an engineer’s report or advised on its outcome, and withheld key evidence.

August 2020: CAC decides to take no further action on the complaints of collusion, misleading Beath and withholding evidence. Beath appeals.

Also August 2020: the CAC finds the agents guilty of unsatisfactory conduct around the failure to disclose DuxQuest, but takes no action on the non-disclosure of the leak or the asbestos. Beath appeals.

In January 2021, the tribunal found Kemp and Scoble guilty of misconduct on the non-disclosure of the wall.

May 2021: the pair are censured, with their actions considered at the “upper end” of misconduct, there were no reasonable grounds for their approach and they had shown a “fundamental misunderstanding of their professional obligations”. With their remorse, previous good conduct and the toll of five years’ proceedings taken into account, their total fines ended up at $12,500 each (the maximum is $15,000).

While the REA process was creaking along, Stephen Beath took simultaneous civil court action against Kemp, Scoble and MPRE - an action that ended in a settlement in his favour which confidentiality clauses mean he cannot discuss in detail.

To complicate things further, Kemp, Scoble and MPRE were simultaneously taking a cross-claim against the former owner, Maria Dinh, and her partner Phil O’Brien, which also settled.

This process turned up a crucial piece of evidence which had, until then, been buried.

Just as the REA was delivering its initial verdict, the discovery process for Beath’s civil claim turned up an intriguing email.

It had been sent on April 1, 2015 - that is, shortly after the Halletts withdrew, and before Stephen Beath saw the house. It was sent to Maria Dinh by Kemp, and it asked: “Have you managed to talk to your family about getting an Engineer to look at the partition wall so we have the answers if we have any further questions from buyers?” (Dinh, incidentally, said no).

While the email was handed over in 2018 for the civil case, there is a high court rule that says documents disclosed to them can only be used for the case they relate to.

So in July 2018, Beath’s lawyer Philip Bremer asked MPRE to disclose the email to the REA investigators. MPRE lawyer Peter Napier responded simply: “Consent is not granted.”

The following year, Bremer wrote again, to another MPRE lawyer, Alistair Darroch, saying the email had not been disclosed, “despite my urging” and having originally considered that inadvertent, said: “the flat refusal to produce this email then made the non-disclosure quite deliberate ... and in my submission, may be seen as a further attempt to obfuscate the investigation.”

Two days later, the email was handed over to investigator Tom Firmin, almost four years after it was sent. In an interview with the REA, Wayne Kemp suggested the email had been lost: “unfortunately that email got missed off … we’ve found it now”.

The email’s existence raises questions about a long letter of apology sent by Mike Pero himself in February 2019, a month before the email was handed over.

The businessman wrote to Firmin assuring him that the agents regretted what had happened, appreciated they had failed in their obligations, but their mistake was not intentional.

Tom Hollow Mike Pero himself wrote a long apology for the affair.

Pero said they had never misled anyone, never withheld anything, handed over the entire property file, and never had the engineer’s report: “We believe this is why Mr Beath considers that we have misled him. If I was him and thought that the agent had withheld this information, I probably would too.”

He defended Scoble and Kemp as otherwise “exemplary” and went on: “I have absolute confidence in their integrity and honesty. My view is that they made a bad judgement call at the time and it is an error that they will live with … this matter has put them under immense pressure, and they are truly remorseful … they unreservedly apologise.”

Pero said they had all learned a lesson and he was confident it would never happen again. “I would like to apologise as the chief executive of this company,” he wrote, adding: “Sadly for Stephen Beath and his family, we failed on this occasion. No amount of training, education or supervision will change his experience.”

While the REA accepted the email was never in the file and the agency hadn’t known of it at first, why it wasn’t handed over when they did have it was considered simply a “concern” by the REA, rather than a deliberate obstruction of justice.

The Real Estate Agents’ Code of Conduct Clause 7 says agents aren’t required to discover “defects” but must disclose known ones, and where it seems likely there are defects, must obtain confirmation from their client or ensure the buyer is “informed of any significant risk”. It also says if a vendor refuses to disclose, they must decline the listing. Did sending that email demonstrate that Kemp and Scoble knew the wall was a problem?

KEVIN STENT The problem wall divides 40 Hawker St, at right, from the next-door property.

Neither agent wanted to talk to Stuff. Wayne Kemp did not return calls, while Marina Scoble said any comment should come from head office. “This is six years ago. It has been a long six years [that] it has been dragging out,” she said.

“I’m not going to talk publicly, but it’s probably not what he [Beath] has perceived, but he is on the other side of it and is going to give you that angle. I’ve been doing real estate for a long time, and what he has perceived is not what ….”

Their defence to the most recent investigation was a mea culpa, of sorts.

The guts of it was that they didn’t know about the plumbing (and never looked under the house to find it). While in 2012 they had known about the asbestos and the leak, “significant time had passed” in which they’d sold a lot of houses, so no longer remembered, and as they had changed agencies, they no longer had the 2012 file to refresh their memories.

They didn’t know the engineers’ report existed, but knew one had never visited the property, so assumed the Halletts had changed their mind without engaging an engineer. They never had a copy of the builders’ report, nor knew what it contained: “This was a mistake.”

In a letter to Firmin they said: “We regret what has transpired for Mr Beath in relation to this purchase. We did not intend to mislead him.”

They now accepted that simply encouraging purchasers to get their own reports was “not sufficient” and they had to make their own enquiries and simply advising buyers to get their own reports was “inadequate”.

In her interview with investigator Tom Firmin, Scoble was penitent. She’d had more training now, and “I wish I had that training in the beginning”. She had thought suggesting a builders’ report covered her on disclosures, and once she’d had more training she realised it didn’t. “I just believed our job was asking the owner if they had any issues … I’ve got a young family, I’d never want to put anyone at risk.”

If she was in a similar situation now, they would disclose. “There was no way we were ever trying to deceive or withhold anything … we’ll never let this happen again.” Kemp said in his interview: “We don’t go looking for hidden defects, we rely on the owners and builders.”

He admitted he felt his email to Beath suggesting a builder’s report was enough. “I thought by doing that I was fulfilling our obligations, which I obviously know now, wasn’t enough and didn’t raise the red flag when there was a red flag.”

The agency’s defence, meanwhile, was that they never intended to withhold anything, could no longer retrieve any emails about the Halletts’ cancellation, never got the reports from them, and it was an error of judgement by the licencees, not an intention to mislead. In essence, they got the fax cover sheets about the cancellation, but never got the engineer’s report: “This exchange did not happen”, and the infamous April 1 email was not on the file either.

Pero has sold out of the business to Australian-based Liberty Financial, who have installed an entirely new management team. The new chief executive, Champak Mehta, didn’t return calls, and public relations spokesman Rupert Hugh-Jones said their policy was not to give interviews.

Hugh-Jones supplied a statement, which did not respond to questions about why they withheld that email, why Kemp and Scoble retained their franchise and what specific measures had been taken to change.

“We respect the decision of the Real Estate Agents Disciplinary Tribunal to censure and fine Mr Kemp and Ms Scoble,” the statement reads. “As a result of this event six years ago, we have revised our procedures. In addition, the agents involved are remorseful and have completed further training to help ensure that a similar scenario will not happen again.”

Lessons learned?

A few days before this story was published, the REA sent out a press release about the case, framing the decision as a “valuable lesson” and a “timely reminder” of agents’ “obligations to consumers”.

“Unfortunately, disclosure continues to be one of the top themes raised with us,” chief executive Belinda Moffat told Stuff. “It is an absolute area of priority focus for us … that’s why this case is a really important reminder for licensees.”

Supplied REA chief executive Belinda Moffat accepts the case could have been handled more quickly.

Moffat has defended the handling of the case to Beath, while admitting it could have moved faster. She argues it was a “complex series of cases”, and the delays were partly due to the checks and balances of the system. “I certainly acknowledge that five years is a long time,” she says. “Would I like to see cases be completed in a shorter period of time? Yes, absolutely I would, I am conscious of the toll it takes on all parties, but it is important with these cases that they are completed thoroughly and all the evidence obtained and presented.”

Asked about the REA’s decision to publicise the case, Scoble said: “We’ve been through enough, but anyway, that’s the REA and I’m not going to comment any further to you. It’s been and gone and we’ve dealt with it through the years and we don’t need it bringing up again, to be honest.”

Stephen Beath, meanwhile, sold Hawker St in 2019 for $1.1m to a neighbour, a developer who knew about the problems with the wall. During the saga he split from Washbourn, and is now married with two children, and lives in the Hutt Valley where he runs a direct-mail cosmetics business.

He says he emerged with “not even half what was needed to fix the house” from the settlement. He broke into his Kiwisaver to fund his legal bills, has not been able to repair it, and reckons he’s about $22,000 down on lawyers. His last throw of the dice was writing this week to the Ombudsman, asking him to review the REA’s handling of the entire case.

“I feel completely let down by the process, let down by the REA … it’s been six years of intense frustration,” he says. “What really grates me is that the REA never found it to be disgraceful conduct; that the agents were never reprimanded, never had a warning,” he concludes. “How is all this not considered disgraceful? How disgraceful do you have to be before anything is done?”