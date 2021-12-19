Woman, 82, confronts automatic mall doors that broke her femur

Wendy McLean has made an almost full recovery after the automatic doors at Chartwell Shopping Centre closed on her.

The odds were against 81-year-old Wendy McLean when she was thrown to the ground by automatic sliding doors at a Hamilton mall.

But in the early stages of recovery, the strong-willed great-grandmother knew she had to “get on with it”.

McLean was left lying on the ground with a broken leg after a set of doors at the Chartwell Shopping Centre failed to stop as she walked through them in November 2020.

She “whacked” her head on the ground, broke her femur, and also sustained two large bruises to each of her arms.

Her life changed “in the blink of an eye”.

Wendy McLean was knocked to the ground by two automatic doors at Chartwell Shopping Centre, in Hamilton, on November 9, 2020 (video first published in January, 2021).

McLean spent eight months in recovery and was told she may never drive again.

But that was never an option.

“I could wallow in self-pity or get on with it,” McLean told Stuff from her Tokoroa home.

A steel rod was put in her leg during surgery, and she spent six weeks in hospital.

McLean, who was in good health before the incident, now needs a cane and walking frame to get around.

Taking a step in the right direction, the now 82-year-old returned to the same set of doors that left her battered and bruised.

“I’ve been back to Chartwell a few times since the incident, but my first visit since my injury was about five months ago,” McLean said.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF McLean said she had two options following the incident – wallow in self-pity or get on with it.

“I went back with a friend and we went to the exact door. My friend encouraged me to walk through it again. The trepidation was going through.”

ACC also took her to the local supermarket to see how she would respond walking through the automatic doors, as part of her recovery.

“I had a mental block, perhaps it will always be there, but I walked through them as quickly as I could.”

McLean still has issues but says it’s pretty minor.

“I’m pretty strong, once I got over it,” she said.

There’s no pain, but McLean now walks with a minor impairment as her left leg is slightly shorter than the other.

“ACC got me back to normal again, I give them praise for that.”

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF McLean broke her femur and sustained two bruises to each of her arms after the incident in November 2020 but she’s now “normal” again.

McLean believes the doors failed to detect she was walking through, as she approached the doors on an angle after putting her rubbish in a bin that sat in the corner.

“I’m not bitter about this, nor do I regret going to the mall that day, it just begs the question, how did it happen?”

McLean received a letter from the mall's centre manager a month after the incident stating there had been a review.

“It appears that the door sensors failed to detect movement after you had put rubbish in the nearby bin, and accordingly unfortunately began to close before you had finished moving through the door,” the letter read.

TOM LEE/STUFF McLean recovers at home shortly after the incident.

In a written statement to Stuff at the time, the mall said a “full and thorough investigation was launched following the accident and no mechanical, operational or service issues were detected with the automatic door.”

McLean received a card, letter and a $350 voucher from the mall – which she hasn’t used.

“If I take the money, they may use it against me in the future and I can’t afford to take it any further.”

McLean is in high spirits, she’s back driving, and is looking forward to a holiday in the South Island with her family.