Dentists chip in to give Auckland's Singing Cowboy his smile back

Jock Hume, famously known around Auckland as the Singing Cowboy, has had his teeth fixed for free after dentists saw his story on Stuff.

Auckland’s famous Singing Cowboy has got his smile back.

Entertainer Jock Hume, 74, was swimming at Tiritiri Matangi Island, off Auckland’s Whangaparāoa Peninsula, on March 24, when two of his teeth were knocked out by Ōrewa College students who were skipping pebbles.

“It knocked out two of my lovely front teeth. It was such a shock to me, I was stunned,” Hume said at the time.

Ōrewa College principal Gregory Pierce apologised at the time for what he described as a “very regrettable incident”.

READ MORE:

* Singing Cowboy gets his teeth knocked out by students 'skipping pebbles'

* Singing Cowboy offered free dental work after losing teeth in 'pebble-skipping' incident

* The Singing Cowboy on the trail through Manawatū



“I have personally contacted the victim's sister, who is his caregiver, to express my concern ... and to enquire into the recovery of the victim,” he said in April.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Hume, 74, said singing is his “life-long thing”.

It was estimated it would cost between $12,000 and $16,000 to replace Hume’s teeth with implants, and while ACC said it could help, it wouldn’t be able to cover all of it.

Following Stuff’s story on the matter, Dr John Wright of Hibiscus Coast Dental rallied a group of dental clinicians and technicians to fix Hume’s teeth, free of charge.

In May, specialist oral surgeon Dr Sam Goldsmith of North Shore Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons placed two dental implants, to replace the roots from the knocked-out teeth.

Supplied Jock Hume’s two front teeth were knocked out after a student from Ōrewa College threw a stone in his direction, hitting him.

It took several months for the jawbone to grow around the implants, so Jo Park of Miracle Denture Clinic in Milford provided Hume with a temporary partial denture.

That meant he could continue to talk, sing and smile as he healed, Wright said.

David de Wet of Oralart Dental Ceramics in Mairangi Bay then made the crowns, which Wright fitted on top of the implants on December 3.

Wright said the group didn’t have to think much about whether to help Hume.

He added the 74-year-old was a “perfect gentleman” and very thankful during his appointments.

“He’s just a lovely guy.”

John Wright/Supplied Hume said his new smile was the best Christmas gift he could have received.

Hume said he was “most grateful and appreciative” of his new smile, which he described as “the best Christmas present ever”.

“All of the self-consciousness has gone.”

He couldn’t have continued singing with the “unsightly” and “almighty gap” in his teeth, he said.

Hume is a familiar face on the streets of Auckland, where he has performed country and western songs with his acoustic guitar since busking was first permitted in the 1980s.

He retired from larger performances in 2016, but still busks occasionally, and is booked to perform at Claire House Rest home in Mt Eden on Thursday.

“It’s part of me, it’s my life-long thing.”