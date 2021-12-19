Money worries cloud Christmas spirits of some Southlanders

Salvation Army community ministries co-ordinator Brenda King in the army's food bank in Invercargill on Thursday.

Sharon Soper says the financial pressure on people on benefits and in low-income families is the worst she has seen in 16 years as Jubilee Budget Advisory Services manager.

Jubilee usually has about 2500 people on its books with different levels of money concerns. Among the number now are people who have lost their jobs through Covid-19 vaccine mandates.

“The cost of living has gone up so much ... peoples’ wages haven’t,” Soper said.

The main costs for people on benefits and low incomes included rent, power, food and medical charges, she added.

Soper knew of two clients living in their cars because they did not believe the emergency housing offered to them was safe to stay in.

The next few months would be difficult for some families, with expenses for Christmas and to have children equipped to return to school with stationery, books and uniforms, Soper said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Jubilee Budget Advisory Service manager Sharon Soper in the organisation's Sharing Shed where people can exchange goods, such as clothing and non perishable food.

Food banks have again been in demand this year.

Southland Food Bank parcels are expected to total about 2200 for the year, up from 1919 in 2020.

For most of the year, the Invercargill-based food bank averages 20 parcels a week being given to people in need. However, since the start of December it’s 30.

Food Bank trustee Peter Swain said requests for food parcels were constant.

“We’ve been going 30-odd years and this will be the busiest year we’ve had.”

The Salvation Army in Invercargill is handing out Christmas Day meal/gift hampers to the needy. The army’s community ministries co-ordinator Brenda King said 100 would be given out compared to 48 last year.

Most weeks, in the past two or three years, the army’s food bank dispatched about 35 parcels to people. Over a year that is 1820 parcels.

“There’s definitely an increase in need,” King said.

“People are really struggling, their money isn’t stretching.”

Nga Kete Matauranga Pounamu Charitable Trust chief executive Tracey Wright-Tawha said the organisation was also seeing more of its food bank parcels going into the community.

About 2000 would be distributed this year, compared to 1100 in 2019.