Armed police at scene of Hamilton incident, person 'in critical condition'

There was a heavy police presence at the Pukete Rd scene on Thursday night about 9.45pm.

A person has been transported to Waikato Hospital in critical condition after police were called to an incident at a Hamilton address.

Police responded to the incident at a Pukete Rd address shortly before 9.30pm on Thursday.

A passerby told Stuff there were 12 police cars on the road outside a block of units.

“We saw two cops with rifles walking up and down the road,” they said.

St John declined to make any comment and police said inquiries were “ongoing to determine the circumstances”.