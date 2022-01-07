Zero deaths following speed lowering on Blenheim to Nelson highway

The crash rate has significantly lowered in the year following the speed drop between Blenheim and Nelson.

No-one has died, and the serious crash rate has been slashed, after the speed limit was controversially cut on the highway between Blenheim and Nelson.

The speed limit on sections of State Highway 6 was lowered on December 18, 2020.

The measure saw parts of the road drop to 60kmh on the Whangamoa Saddle, with other parts cut in different sections from 100kmh to 90kmh and 80kmh.

The controversial decision saw residents protest the proposal, and send a petition to Waka Kotahi against lowering the speed limit.

However, data released from the transport agency shows the speed reduction has been a success.

Statistics released under the Official Information Act show there were 42 crashes on the strip of highway between the day the speed dropped, until November 30, 2021.

The data for 2020 and 2021 was incomplete and the 2020 data was influenced by lockdown.

Despite this, the statistics supplied show a noticeable reduction in serious and fatal crashes.

There was only one crash that included serious injuries to the end of November last year, down from 10 in 2020 and five in 2019.

No one died in crashes. Three people died on the road in 2020, and two in 2019.

The number of crashes with minor injuries has remained about the same – 23 last year, 21 in 2020 and 24 in 2019.

However, the number of non-injury crashes reduced to 16, down from 33 in 2020 and 63 in 2019.

Unofficial data released from Waka Kotahi said there were no fatal crashes from November 30 to present, and as of January 5, 2022, there has been one minor crash recorded.

ANDY MACDONALD / STUFF The speed on the Whangamoa Saddle has been reduced to 60kmh, and while some motorists have complained, the statistics show a reduction in serious and fatal crashes.

Waka Kotahi regional relationships director Emma Speight said the agency was pleased to see a noticeable reduction in serious crashes on the strip of road.

She added there had also been a sharp drop in the number of non-injury crashes.

“While these positive results are very early indicators, and only for part of a full year which included several weeks of Covid-19 lockdowns and lower traffic volumes, the reduction in crashes and casualties is still very encouraging.

“Safer speed limits not only reduce the number of crashes which occur, importantly, they also minimise the severity of crashes, making it more likely that people can walk away unharmed.”

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff Dan Coe and his son Andre were involved in a serious crash on State Highway 6 in 2016.

Dan Coe, who barely survived with his son Andre after a head-on crash on the highway in 2016, said the reduction in serious crashes was great news.

The accident happened near Okaramio on the Havelock-Blenheim stretch of the highway when a ute veered across the centre line and hit their car at almost 100kmh.

Coe and Andre, who was 11 at the time, were left fighting for their lives, and had years of surgery and rehabilitation.

Coe was an enthusiastic backer of the highway speed cuts, and said he had to restrain himself on social media when there was a backlash against the proposals.

In person, he argued with the force of his own shattering experience and research that showed reducing speeds worked to cut fatal and serious crashes.

He was delighted that the past year's statistics, with no fatalities and only one serious crash, had vindicated the approach.

As the IT manager for Nelson Marlborough Health, Coe used the highway about once a month to travel to Wairau Hospital.

When he passed the crash site, he always reflected for a moment, and was grateful he and Andre were still alive and relatively well recovered.

He said more could be done to improve the highway's safety, including better shoulders and more passing lanes.

Braden Fastier/Stuff A rescue helicopter at the scene of a multi-car crash on the Whangamoa Saddle.

For those who are frustrated with the extra 10-15 minutes added to the journey by the slower speeds, he had a simple message:

“What's another 10 minutes in comparison to lifelong injuries or a death in the family?

"It's absolutely the right way for it to be."

Tasman road policing manager Steven Collins said police were happy with any initiative that helped reduce fatalities and injuries on our roads.

“Speed is one of the major causes of vehicle collisions. Police don't set the speed limits, but we do enforce them.

“It's often our staff who are first on the scene of an accident that's resulted in serious injury or death, and it's our staff that inform the loved ones of those who have died.”

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF The speed limit outside Canvastown School was lowered to 60kmh last year following years of campaigning by locals, including principal Monika Prusass.

Nelson Marlborough Health advisor Jane Murray said she was “delighted” to hear there had been a large reduction of crashes on the road.

Murray said Nelson Marlborough Health had been a strong supporter of Waka Kotahi and respective councils reducing speeds across the district.

“Road crashes and injuries have a major impact, not just the victims but also those assisting at the roadside, and in our hospitals and clinics.

“Lower speeds give road users a second chance to either avoid a crash or at least walk away from one if it happens.”