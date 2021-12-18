Covid-19: Senior general manager at Christchurch council is unvaccinated

Miles McConway is the general manager of resources at the Christchurch City Council.

A senior general manager at the Christchurch City Council, whose job includes overseeing human resources, is unvaccinated against Covid-19.

A council spokeswoman confirmed on Friday Miles McConway, general manager of resources at the country's second-largest council, was not vaccinated.

The council did not provide any explanation for McConway's vaccination status and he could not be reached for comment on Friday.

As one of four general managers, McConway is among the highest-ranking staff members at the council.

READ MORE:

* Bunnings backtracks on vaccination status requirement for retail staff

* More campgrounds ban unvaccinated campers but experts fear a summer spread

* Covid-19: Freedoms shrinking for unvaccinated



JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff McConway, left, joined the council last year from Environment Canterbury.

He is a member of the five-person executive leadership team, which is led by council chief executive Dawn Baxendale. The group meets weekly.

McConway oversees human resources; IT; facilities, property and planning; procurement; financial management and the Smart Christchurch programme.

About 12,300 people in Canterbury remain unvaccinated, while 93.6 per cent of Canterbury’s eligible population is fully vaccinated, according to Ministry of Health vaccination data.

McConway has not been able to physically attend city council meetings since the traffic light system came into place on December 3, as vaccine passes are required in the council chamber. The meetings can be joined via Zoom.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The Christchurch City Council chamber, where councillors and the mayor meet, is only open to people with vaccine passes. (File photo)

Most of the city council’s facilities – including pools and libraries – have vaccine passes in place. Staff working in public council facilities have to be fully vaccinated.

Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel and all 16 city councillors are fully vaccinated, and have actively encouraged vaccination.

Unvaccinated council staff are still able to work from the council's civic offices in the central city, but they are not allowed in public areas of the building, which require vaccine passes.

McConway has been with the city council since last year, when he joined from Environment Canterbury, where he was the director of finance and corporate services.

STUFF The threat of serious illness or death due to Covid-19 varies across the population. But for nearly everyone, the risk of vaccination is much smaller than the risk posed by an infection, even among groups that do well against Covid-19.

When his appointment was announced, the council described McConway as a senior business leader with over 30 years’ experience in the local government sector.

While details of his salary are not publicly available, the city council’s 2020-21 annual report showed 14 council employees earned salaries in excess of $200,000.

The council employs about 2600 part-time and fulltime workers.

A council spokeswoman said “extensive consultation” with staff was ongoing over a draft vaccination policy.

The final policy would be released by the end of the year, she said.

It is not yet clear how many council employees will hold roles where vaccination is a requirement.

Some councils – including Auckland and Hamilton – have implemented vaccine mandates for staff.