Auckland to Invercargill direct flight numbers to increase in new year

Fiordland businesses are calling out for more Aucklanders to visit the region following the border reopening in the big city.

Auckland to Invercargill direct passenger flights will increase to five return services a week from early 2022.

The increase, from four to five, was due to take place in late August, but the jet service was put on hold for nearly four months, until Auckland came out of lockdown on December 15.

Air New Zealand senior staffer Leanne Geraghty said there would be six return services in the week leading to Boxing Day to cater for peak holiday demand.

And from early 2022, Air New Zealand planned to operate five return services a week between Auckland and Invercargill, on Sundays, Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Invercargill Airport manager Nigel Finnery said the resumption of the service had seen families reuniting, businesspeople arriving and passengers heading to different parts of Southland.

Southland Chamber of Commerce chief executive Sheree Carey welcomed the return of the direct flights, saying businesspeople would utilise them more in the new year, after the holiday period.

The jet service had been well used by businesses in the past and had reduced their costs and decreased travel time, Carey said.

Great South tourism and events manager Bobbi Brown said the Auckland to Invercargill flights had been a boost for Stewart Island tourism, largely due to the flights into Invercargill linking up with flights to Stewart Island from the airport.

“It’s one flight of two hours, really comfortable, and another 15 minute flight to Stewart Island. It’s become really easy for Aucklanders to get to Stewart Island, and it’s always been a bucket list destination.”

Fiordland, however, had not really benefited given it was not as accessible from Invercargill, and prior to Covid the area had always had 80 per cent international visitors.

“A lot of New Zealand hasn’t got to know what Te Anau and Fiordland has to offer because it’s been an international destination, and we are working quite heavily on that,” Brown said.

Supplied Great South general manager for tourism and events Bobbi Brown says Stewart Island has benefited greatly from the Auckland to Invercargill direct flights.

Visit Fiordland manager Stu Cordelle said tourism operators had told him bookings from the north were starting to come in a “trickle” for late January and February.

“It will get stronger in the next couple of months.”

The big city dwellers were badly needed but many were cautious about travelling south before the new year, given the continued uncertainties around the coronavirus, he said.

“We would love them to come down and open their pockets.”

Stewart Island Backpackers owner Aaron Joy said 16 Aucklanders, in a scouting group, had stayed on Sunday after a hiatus of people from the big city.

When Auckland’s borders were shut down in August his hostel received a lot of cancelled bookings, but there had been some re-bookings since.

“I don’t think New Zealand realised just how much Aucklanders travelled around New Zealand until they had a lockdown.”

He expected a busy March and April at the hostel, but believed the spread, or otherwise, of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 would have a big bearing.

“If it gets out of [managed isolation hotels] we don’t know where we are heading”.