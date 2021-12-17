Court ends Ross class action against Southern Response

Brendan and Colleen Ross launched a class action against Southern Response after their house was damaged in the earthquakes.

A class action launched against Government-owned insurance settlement company Southern Response has been cancelled at the request of the plaintiffs.

Brendan and Colleen Ross were the lead claimants on a class action for compensation over the company’s settlement on their earthquake-damaged home.

They launched a lawsuit followed a court finding that Southern Response had hidden some costs from another couple, homeowners Karl and Alison Dodds, and underpaid them.

The Dodds case set a precedent when the High Court ordered Southern Response to pay them $178,000, saying the company had engaged in “misleading and deceptive” behaviour.

After signing an agreement with Southern Response a few weeks ago, the Rosses asked the High Court to let them drop their suit. The court has now agreed.

Justice Robert Osborne said Southern Response’s settlement offer must remain available to the Rosses, and the other members of the class action, until April 2023.

About 3000 policyholders with compensation claims averaging $100,000 were covered by the representative action. Affected claimants had been able to opt out of the lawsuit and arrange their own compensation.

SUPPLIED VIA RNZ Karl and Alison Dodds were misled by Southern Response over a quote for rebuilding their Christchurch home.

Southern Response announced a compensation package for claimants in June. The settlements could cost the Government $313 million if all of those eligible apply.

The affected homeowners are able to access the agreed compensation on the same terms as the Dodds.

Anthony Harper lawyer Peter Woods, who represented the Dodds, said the latest judgment was “great news” for the 2700 homeowners who had not signed up for the Ross class action.