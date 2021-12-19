Evidence of further human remains found at Pike River mine

Carol and Steve Rose talk about the loss of their son Stu Mudge, and their journey in the 10 years since the Pike River Mine disaster

Images from a new borehole at Pike River have captured evidence of further human remains, a month after “crystal clear” footage revealed remains and destruction.

The families of the 29 Pike River mine victims were notified on Friday that there was evidence of two cases of probable human remains and one set of possible human remains, confirmed by pathologists.

The images were taken in an area the police referred to as ‘one west mains’, on the western side of the mine. It is believed that five men were working in this area before the first explosion in 2010.

“My thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the men lost at the mine as they process this latest discovery,” Detective Superintendent Peter Read said in a statement.

“The search for answers over the last 11 years has been a long and painful journey for the families and my heart goes out to them,” the statement said.

According to the Royal Commission held after the disaster, five men – Jacobus 'Koos' Jonker, Malcolm Campbell, Ben Rockhouse, Josh Ufer and Joseph Dunbar – were in that area before the mine exploded at 3.45pm on November 19, 2010.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Flames burn from a ventilation shaft above the Pike River mine after the November 2010 explosion that killed 29 men.

Campbell and Jonker were using a continuous miner to bore out a new roadway in the western extremity of the mine. Rockhouse and Ufer were drillers employed by Valley Longwall and for Dunbar, who was the youngest victim at only 17, it was his first day at the coal mine.

The recent discovery is the second set of images to capture evidence of human remains since the additional borehole drilling programme, for six new boreholes, started in June, costing $3 million.

Supplied This map depicts the last known position of the 29 men who died and two who survived in the Pike River Mine disaster.

Dunbar’s father Dean Dunbar said he shed tears when police rang him to say his son could be one of the remains found.

The police told him they were putting the camera down again on Saturday in an effort to identify the remains from their clothing and size.

He had asked police if he could see the footage, and was told he would be allowed to in the future.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/Stuff Dean Dunbar, father of Pike River victim Joseph Dunbar who was killed at Pike River.

He said the area was only 500m from where the Pike River Recovery Agency team stopped its $52m re-entry, and he questioned why the Government had refused to wait to seal up the mine until the borehole operation was finished.

He questioned why police looked into that area when it had already been explored using a camera down a borehole. He said families had seen footage from that previous borehole named PRDH 44, back in 2011.

They could not see bodies in the footage, but saw that part of the mine was not affected by fire or explosion as a wooden pallet was visible completely intact, he said.

“We only got a limited amount of the footage taken from that borehole. I looked at it every day for years trying to find my boy, but I couldn't. There was no damage at all. It just looked like they had gone to lunch,” he said.

Supplied A wooden pallet seen in previous footage taken in 2011 of Pike River mine.

He said the borehole operation should be aimed at finding the cause of the explosions.

“They haven’t put boreholes in the places we want them to. Are they looking for bodies or looking for evidence?” he said.

He hoped the police would put a borehole down at the main ventilation fan because all evidence and information, including from the Royal Commission, pointed to that being the ignition source of the explosion.

The police statement said the drilling programme was originally scheduled to end on December 17, but earlier this week, police received approval for the drilling of an additional borehole at the mine.

The drilling programme would now continue into the New Year.

Approval for the additional borehole was sought following a site visit and scoping work by geotechnical engineers in early December, which identified a suitable additional drilling site, Read said.

“It is imperative that we do everything possible to provide the men’s loved ones with as much knowledge as possible about what happened that day, and the drilling of the additional borehole will give police valuable information to assist the investigation into the cause of the explosion.

STUFF Superintendent Pete Read announces new images taken at Pike River Mine show the remains of two bodies, with the possibility of a third body.

“I would again like to acknowledge the Pike River Recovery Agency staff and the drilling and mining experts who have supported the borehole drilling operation.

“Their assistance has been invaluable to police staff working at the mine site since February 2019.”

There are 12 staff working full-time on the Pike River investigation, as well as an expert panel and imaging staff.

Precision drilling equipment on commercial drilling rigs were used to drill the holes through the mountainous terrain. The terrain next to the Hawera Fault includes a monolithic slab of sandstone up to 70m thick.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Photos of the 29 deceased miners are shown on display at the public memorial on the access road to the Pike River Mine on May 02, 2019 in Greymouth, New Zealand.

Bespoke, purpose-built imaging equipment was being used, and all images were reviewed by a panel of international mining experts.

The mine has been sealed and will be handed over to the Department of Conservation once the police investigation is complete.