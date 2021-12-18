Police seek car involved in critical Southland crash

A busy Invercargill intersection was closed for eight-and-a-half hours on Saturday morning while the Serious Crash Unit investigated a fiery early-morning crash.

Two 18-year-old men had to be airlifted to hospital in a critical condition following a fiery, high-speed collision in Invercargill in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police are appealing for sighting of another car involved in the single-vehicle incident – a 2005 silver Nissan Bluebird – in the hours before the 5am crash.

The incident happened at the busy intersection of Tay and Clyde streets, which was closed until just before 2pm while the Serious Crash Unit were on the scene.

Emergency services arrived on the scene to find an overturned car that had caught fire, with three teens inside that had to be freed.

On Saturday evening, a police spokesperson said the two 18-year-olds – who were previously reported to be at Southland Hospital – had been airlifted to Dunedin Hospital with critical or serious injuries.

The third occupant of the vehicle, a 17-year-old male, was in Southland Hospital and his condition was not believed to be life-threatening, the spokesperson said.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said the car had hit a pole before it rolled and caught fire.

The fire was extinguished quickly, he said. “Luckily it wasn’t too far from the station.”

It took emergency services 35 minutes to free the people before they were taken to Southland Hospital, the spokesperson said.

Anyone with information that could assist police with their enquiries is being asked to contact 105 and quote file number 211218/4216.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.