Food bank working harder than ever to feed Nelson this Christmas

Nelson Community Food Bank manager Julie Jane says the community has been generous, but donations are always welcome.

The need is greater than ever, but with the community behind them, the people working to feed Nelson are stepping up.

Nelson Community Food Bank chair Viv Lock said the service was working four times harder than it had pre-pandemic.

“There’s huge demand. People are exhausted; they have depleted all their resources, families don’t have anything stood by for emergencies.”

From their vantage point, food bank staff and volunteers got a good picture of a Covid-hit community.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Covid restrictions have impacted food drives just as foodbanks need donations more than ever

* Plans for new Habitat for Humanity co-housing development

* Habitat for Humanity finds a suburban home of its own



“We are working with people who had a lot of part-time jobs to fit in with their kids, people who are disabled, people who are broke, and are not in a position to get a job.

“It’s not just the fact everybody’s overblown financially, we’re also seeing people who are quite scared, sometimes people want some food security to make them feel safe.”

Steve Ford/Supplied The food bank's Christmas boxes include pantry staples, and a few treats.

However, while they could use some more helping hands, the food bank – which operates from the Habitat for Humanity hub on Tahunanui Dr – was “holding its head above water”, Lock said.

Manager Julie Jane said the Nelson community had stepped up with donations. However, with the increased need, more contributions of money and food were welcome.

Good items to donate included noodles, rice, pasta and canned goods, and other pantry staples with a long shelf-life, Jane said. They would also like Christmas treats: mince pies, biscuits, or small chocolates for children. Money is always useful, to plug gaps and buy fresh produce and meat.

Steve Ford/Supplied Food bank volunteer Adam boxes up a package at the Habitat for Humanity hub.

“We run 100 per cent on donations; every time we get a can of food donated it saves us having to buy something, and means we can buy fresh food.”

They would also like to hear from large suppliers or growers who could provide fresh goods such as vegetables and meat. In the new year, home gardeners looking to offload a glut of clean summer produce were also welcome. Donations can be dropped off at Habitat for Humanity, 166 Tāhunanui Drive, Tāhunanui. The hub will be closed December 23 to January 10.

The service also needs volunteers willing to pitch in a few hours each week. You can email info@nelsoncommunityfoodbank.org.nz, or find info and bank account details at nelsoncommunityfoodbank.org.nz.