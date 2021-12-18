Police investigate possible shots fired in Christchurch suburb after bangs heard

Reports of loud bangs in a Christchurch suburb on Saturday led to police closing a road during enquiries. (File photo)

Police are investigating possible shots fired in a Christchurch suburb on Saturday after reports of two loud bangs.

A police spokesperson said they responded to the report of the bangs heard at an address on Bowhill Road in New Brighton at 10am.

A portion of Bowhill Rd, between Marine Parade and the Keyes Road roundabout, was cordoned off while police made enquiries in the area.

The road was reopened some time later in the morning, the spokesperson said.

Investigations were ongoing, they said.