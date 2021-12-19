Fleeing driver crashes into vehicle, seriously injuring person at Christchurch intersection

A person was seriously injured after a fleeing driver crashed into their vehicle in Belfast, Christchurch, early on Saturday. (File photo)

A person has been seriously injured after they were hit by a driver who was fleeing police.

Police tried to stop a driver on Main North Rd in Redwood just after midnight on Saturday, but the driver fled, a police spokeswoman said.

Police did not pursue, she said, but the fleeing driver soon crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Main North and Radcliffe roads in Belfast, seriously injuring a person inside the other vehicle.

The driver in the fleeing vehicle then tried to run away on foot, but were found shortly after with the help of a police dog unit. They were also taken to hospital with injuries, the spokeswoman said.

No charges had been laid as of Sunday morning and inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were continuing, she said.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman Simon Lyford​ said two crews from Redwood and Christchurch central were sent to the scene.

The person in the second vehicle was not trapped, but had to be cut from the vehicle because of their injuries, he said.

A St John spokeswoman said an ambulance took one person with serious injuries to Christchurch Hospital.