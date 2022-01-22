SUMMER - Machine that 'revolutionised' printing brought back to life

Colin Brown uses a restored linotype machine in the Armarie Room at Nelson's Founders Park. Brown operated linotypes during a long career in the newspaper industry.

Colin Brown stumbled across a linotype – “the eighth Wonder of the World” – parked quietly in a printing shop in Nelson.

Having operated the machines in bustling newspaper production rooms until the 1980s, seeing one sitting “doing nothing”, felt a bit sad.

“As soon as I looked at it, I could imagine it running,” he says, as he flicks a switch on the two-metre- high machine (a precursor to the computer-based word processor), and it whirrs into life with a rhythmic hum.

Brown was “having a look around” the Founder’s Heritage Park museum a couple of years ago, when he discovered the linotype in The Armarie Room printery.

READ MORE:

* Heritage fair a celebration of Nelson's vibrant past

* Newsroom's first computer became the most expensive in the land

* Antique printing press, historic frame, help reproduce first Timaru Herald front page



MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Former linotype operator, Colin Brown demonstrates how the machine that “revolutionised printing” works, in The Armarie Room printery at Founders Heritage Park museum in Nelson. He used a similar model in the newspaper industry until the 1980s.

With encouragement from printery owner, Renee Hadlow, he set about resurrecting the 110-year-old machine; stripping and cleaning it, and installing a motor, together with local print enthusiast, Axel Knauer.

”The first time we switched it on, the sound of the linotype machine came back ... it’s got its own sort of rattles," Brown said.

“So many memories came back.”

In the 1970s, Brown became part of a team operating about 20 linotypes at the Timaru Herald.

He first learnt how to use the linotype at the age of 15 at the Oldham Evening Chronicle in Lancashire in the UK (where he was born), and went on to work Saturday nights on The News of the World in England, where there were 120 linotypes in one room.

Aged 21, he spotted an advert for “urgently required” linotype operators in New Zealand, got the job and upped sticks to Timaru in 1973.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF The keyboard on the linotype at The Armarie Room printery at Founder's Heritage Park museum. Created in 1884, the linotype became the standard for setting newspaper type, from the late 19th century to the 1970s and 1980s.

The linotype revolutionised printing when it was created, by a German clockmaker in 1884, Brown said.

It produced lines of type (cast from molten metal contained within the machine), rather than individual letters having to be laboriously picked out by hand before the linotype came along.

The cost of printing fell drastically, helping advance literacy, Brown said.

“It was called the eighth Wonder of the World when it was produced.”

He taps a sentence out on the machine's 90-character keyboard – lower case letters on the left, upper case on the right, with special characters in between.

Metallic moulds of the letters drop correspondingly, forming a line next to the keyboard.

The line shunts away to be cast into a solid block, which would have been made from metal, melted at the back of the machine. This part of the process was not allowed at the printery by Work Safe, because of fumes caused by melting the components of lead, tin and aluminium, Brown says.

The process was a far cry from today’s automated method of sending newspapers to press.

Linotype operators completed the first of a five-step system.

Other workers set up the pages, made a temporary metal mould of the pages known as a flong, made page images with the flong, and put those images on the press.

Katy Jones/Stuff Former linotype operator, Colin Brown, displays an image of a page from The Dominion newspaper early in the 20th century, made from a mould of lines of text produced by the linotype machine, similar to one Brown maintains in The Armarie Room printery at Founder's Heritage Park museum in Nelson.

They all worked in the same building with the journalists and editors, and Brown says he misses the camaraderie and the buzz of producing a daily paper, together.

At “deadline time”, linotype operators would only get pieces of a story to type, so they could put the copy together faster.

The last page had to be away by 1.50pm, to meet the 2pm deadline for the newspaper to go to press.

Today’s computerised system “doesn’t have this character”, he says, gesturing at the linotype which was used at the Nelson Evening Mail.

Katy Jones/Nelson Mail Created by a German clockmaker Ottmar Mergenthaller in 1884, the linotype became one of the mainstay methods to set type, especially for newspapers, magazines and posters, from the end of the 19th century to the 1980s.

Fully automated “computer to plate” technology was now used to produce the Nelson Mail, with images lasered onto aluminium plates, which are automatically bent and punched, ready to go onto the press.

The Timaru Herald experienced its first phase of computerisation in 1980, producing tapes that went onto the linotypes, Brown said.

The newspaper installed its first computer system two or three years later, “producing bromides of the stories, and they were then cut up with scalpels and stuck on”.

In 1985, the newspaper was bought by INL (Independent Newspapers Limited) - owned by Rupert Murdoch who was keen to adopt electronic publishing technologies.

While printing unions overseas hampered Murdoch’s plans, most printers in New Zealand took the resulting redundancy deal, he says.

Katy Jones/Stuff Former linotype operator, Colin Brown, with a linotpye machine used by the Nelson Evening Mail until some forty years ago, now housed at The Armarie Room printery at Founder's Heritage Park museum.

Brown stayed on as a “systems controller on the computer side of the Timaru Herald”, becoming chairman of a committee tasked with finding a computer system that would produce a fully electronic newspaper.

After taking journalists to Australia to train in the technology, the committee decided to use the Timaru Herald as the first daily newspaper in New Zealand to “go live” with it.

Doing so in 1988, the newspaper became the first in the South Pacific to introduce fully computerised page layout and production systems.

Spending four months of the year overseas as his children grew up however took its toll, and Brown had to make up his mind whether he was married to his wife, or to Murdoch, he said.

So he left, moving to Nelson to work in the timber industry.

Owner and operator of the Armarie Room, Hadlow says Brown's experience harked back to an era of craftmanship, which was undergoing a global revival.

Thanks to Brown and Knauer, the workshop was now one of the only working printeries in New Zealand where people could see how a linotype worked, she says.

Also unique to the workshop was that people could watch old printing press machines being used for contemporary work.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Renee Hadlow, owner of The Armarie Room printery at Founder's Heritage Park museum in Nelson, with the Albion Press 1860. She says the modern letter press has undergone a significant revival worldwide.

Hadlow opened the business two years ago, after moving from Wanaka where she ran a printmaking workshop, and discovering the space at Founder’s Heritage Park.

“I couldn’t believe that there was a building basically dedicated to print, with the calibre of machinery ... here that could be restored and used.”

The oldest of the four printing press machines she now used was the Albion Press 1860 (the closest to the “movable type” printing press invented by Gutenberg in around 1436), which involved inking type or images by hand with a roller.

The linotype and a later model, equipped with four fonts, were moved from an alcove to the shop front window.

Brown gave demonstrations of how the 1908 linotype worked to people who came in while he happened to be there, or during organised school visits and open days.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Former linotype operator, Colin Brown, with a linotpye machine – which he said had a life of its own – at The Armarie Room printery at Founder's Heritage Park museum.

While the open days hadn’t run in 2021 due to Covid-19, Hadlow hoped to get them going again in 2022, during the city’s heritage festival in April.

Some people found visiting the workshop nostalgic, she says.

“If I’ve got the machines going and there’s the smell of ink and oil, that reminds them of going after school to visit dad at the printery.”

Hadlow says modern letter press had undergone a “massive resurgence” globally over the last decade.

“Right across the world, there’s all these beautiful products that can’t be made with digital machinery.

“It’s just the result of that sort of mass-produced, mass-consumerism; starting to realise that we don’t always want cheap things made overseas.”