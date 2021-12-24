What Christmas will look like for NZ armed forces serving abroad, from Antarctica to South Korea

While most New Zealanders relax and hopefully get to enjoy some sunshine on Christmas Day with their loved ones, the festive season looks a bit different for those representing our armed forces overseas.

New Zealand Defence Force engineer Daniel Pinkney​, 30, is swapping Christmas Day in Palmerston North for the frozen continent of Antarctica, where temperatures have been sitting between 0 and -10 degrees Celsius.

But that hasn’t stopped him from wearing shorts and a T-shirt.

“It's actually been really good our whole trip and, especially recently, you can get away with shorts and a T-shirt outside.”

READ MORE:

* Finding family when you can’t be with yours at Christmas

* NZ Defence Force sending helicopters and crew to help fight Australian bushfires

* New Zealand Defence Force staff face drug charges



It’s Pinkney’s first overseas deployment and first Christmas away from home.

He’s based at New Zealand’s Scott Base and while he’s missing his whānau, he has loved the experience so far and is excited about his first white Christmas.

Colin Monteath/Supplied Scott Base in Antarctica, with a steaming Mt Erebus in the background.

“You see photos before you come, but when you get down here it's like being on a different planet. It's crazy.

“You can see Mt Erebus and a couple of the other mountains.”

As the base’s plant operator, Pinkney is required to operate heavy machinery and is often called upon for fuel operations, waste disposal and helping transport science equipment.

He recently drove an 18-tonne bulldozer across the frozen sea ice to help move a camp.

IAIN MCGREGOR/Stuff Scott Base in Antarctica. (Video first published March 2018)

“You know there’s a frozen sea beneath you. It's like the sort of thing you see in the movies ... but you’re actually doing it for real. It [was] pretty scary.”

Christmas Day for Pickney’s family follows the “traditional Kiwi Christmas”: enjoying summer, having a barbecue and spending time with relatives.

This year, he’ll exchange Secret Santa gifts with his Scott Base Colleagues, chefs are preparing a Christmas Eve dinner with ham and salmon, and Christmas Day will be spent “relaxing” and catching up with loved ones back home through video chats.

“[The family] are pretty disappointed I’m not able to make it this year but ... we’re going to have an extra big Christmas next year,” Pickney said.

NZDF/SUPPLIED Squadron leader Conor Donohue is helping the Global Coalition in its goal of defeating Islamic State.

Squadron leader Conor Donohue​, 28, is a legal adviser in Iraq helping the Global Coalition, on behalf of New Zealand, in its goal of defeating the Islamic State (Isis).

Donohue works alongside a multinational, mainly US-led team of lawyers, advising on any legal issues that arise during the operation to make sure what happens in Iraq is “legally compliant with all the relevant laws and regulations”.

“I've quite enjoyed my time here … and doing some work that’s quite meaningful.”

Donohue, who is on his first overseas deployment, will share lunch and dinner with other New Zealand forces on Christmas Day.

They’ll open gifts that have recently arrived from New Zealand and some “care packages” sent by the Returned and Services Association.

“We’re very grateful to have received those. It’ll be a bit different [and] a bit of a novel way to spend Christmas, and it’ll be good to get that little taste of home.”

Wellington is home for Donohue. Normally, his family gather at his parent's house for a “big Christmas lunch”, before visiting extended family.

Since he won’t be there in person, Donohue plans to video call into his Kiwi Christmas.

“Obviously, it would be great to be there with the family for Christmas, but we've got a good group here, and we’ve got enough communications that we’ll be able ... still be part of the festivities back home in some way.”

Joel Cox is looking forward to his first white Christmas after being deployed to South Korea for his first overseas mission three months ago.

The 26-year-old is an assistant corridor control officer, monitoring traffic across the demilitarised zone (DMZ) that separates North and South Korea.

He lives just a few hundred metres from the DMZ and will likely spend Christmas there with one other Kiwi officer and military personnel from other countries.

New Zealand Defence Force/Supplied Officer Joel Cox's first Christmas away on a mission will be spent just under a few hundred metres from the DMZ between North Korea and South Korea.

“It’s getting cold in the mornings, around negative 11 degrees,” he said.

Covid-19 has had a resurgence in South Korea, but Cox said he was still “hopeful” he’d be able to visit the rest of the Kiwi contingent stationed near Seoul over the Christmas period.

Gatherings near the DMZ were limited to less than eight people, he said.

Back home in Palmerston North, Cox’s family has a tradition of buying a real tree for Christmas, but this year he’s had to make do with an artificial one.

New Zealand Defence Force/Supplied Brad King, deployed at the Coalition Maritime Forces Headquarters in Bahrain, is spending his third Christmas on an overseas land mission.

Navy Commander Brad King is spending his third Christmas away from home.

He’s been in the Defence Force for about 27 years, and was deployed to the Coalition Maritime Forces Headquarters in Bahrain two months ago, working with officers from 34 countries.

As the chief plans officer, King coordinates command flow for three task forces involved in work ranging from counter piracy to counter-narcotic operations.

King said the counter-narcotic taskforce was led by New Zealand, and Kiwi officers would organise a barbecue for Christmas.

The main difference this Christmas will be “no Kiwi road trips” or close celebrations with friends and family.

Keeping in touch with family in Wellington has got a lot easier though since his first overseas deployment in 1995, and King expects to video call family on Christmas Day.

“The world’s gotten smaller ... I used to receive mail on my first deployment.”

However, the Christmas card he received from his mother weeks before Christmas still came as a delight.