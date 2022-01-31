Christchurch seeks to become ‘urban play capital’ of the southern hemisphere

Ryan Reynolds, left, and Kate Finnerty of Gap Filler hope to make Christchurch the urban play capital of the southern hemisphere.

Urban play: It’s play, in the city – and not just for kids.

Opportunities for playfulness are emerging overseas as cities overseas embrace the movement known either as urban play or playable cities.

Montreal in Canada has musical bus stop swings, Danish capital Copenhagen has footpath trampolines, Bristol in Britain temporarily turned a street into a waterslide, and Melbourne has a central city parklet with games.

Christchurch is now keen to join the fun.

Gap Filler – the award-winning agency already known for its playful post-earthquake installations including Dance-O-Mat and events such as cycle-powered cinema – has three years of city council funding to turn Christchurch into the southern hemisphere’s​ capital of urban play.

It sounds an ambitious plan, but Gap Filler’s recently appointed urban play co-ordinator, Kate Finnerty, said there were plenty of ideas and people and groups keen to be involved.

The group is aiming for a range of short-term events, as well as temporary and permanent installations. Games, art, physical fun, and interactive installations are part of the brief.

“Once we started talking, we realised there’s a full play movement happening, it’s really exciting. People are passionate about making Christchurch playful,” Finnerty said.

Supplied/Stuff A central city street in Bristol, Britain, became a waterslide for a day.

As well as attracting people into a city centre, urban play boosts connections between people, and improves creativity and physical and mental health, she said.

“It's about creating the time and the place and permission to play. It’s spending time doing enjoyable things.

“Play is just so broad. It’s not just about things to play with, it’s about the connection with people, it’s about playful experiences and seeing things differently that opens up mind of the possibilities.”

Finnerty said research showed that in a playful state, the brain was more open to change, and better positioned for creative thinking and social engagement.

DAVID WALKER/The Press Students at Waimairi School hit the dance floor at the Dance-o-Mat in Gloucester St to bust some moves. (Video first published in July 2015)

“It’s about the moment where we are taken away from the stresses of everyday life, and feel more grounded and free.

“We are all ready to have a bit of fun. You can also use play to look at some serious issues.”

The scheme has some heavyweight partners already on board. They include Christchurch City Council, which will give the programme $250,000 over three years. Others helping out include ChristchurchNZ, the Canterbury District Health Board, the Mental Health Foundation, Matapopore trust, Healthy Families Christchurch, and Sport Canterbury.

In return, the Urban Play programme will deliver projects each year ranging from central city play opportunities and story-telling to high-tech activities such as augmented reality and digital projections.

Don Scott/Stuff Gap Filler’s existing projects include Dance-o-Mat, pictured here in 2012 but now on Gloucester St.

It will also use play to address social, environmental and city planning issues.

Lottery funding has also been approved, targeting hard-to-reach people and using “playful means to get a broader range of people engaged in urban planning issues”.

Gap Filler director Ryan Reynolds said they want to compass some of what has already happened in Christchurch since the quakes, including the street art, public festivals, escape room creation, and the All Right? wellbeing campaign.

“As soon as we started using the phrase ‘urban play’, we attracted all sorts of interest and partners from places you wouldn’t necessarily expect.”

Stacy Squires/Stuff Reynolds says they have attracted all sort of partners to the Urban Play programme.

Local game development company Cerebral Fix, which has worked with clients including Disney, is one of the commercial partners ready to contribute.

One of the first scheduled events will be Skate the City, a festival of skating and skateboarding for girls and young women. It will include sessions on improving skills, designing and building a skatepark, and maintaining gear, and aims to encourage skating for recreation and transport.

Other ideas include a rickshaw DJ, and paddleboarding with musical performances on the Avon River.

Gap Filler will also tap into international experience. Two urban play experts are partners in the scheme – Dr Anne Wagner from the University of Copenhagen in Denmark, and Dr Troy Innocent from the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology in Australia.

Anna Fawcett from ChristchurchNZ, said the Urban Play scheme would be an attraction for both visitors and locals.

“That vision fits well with how we position the city as an explorer’s playground, whether we are talking about business innovation or destination marketing,” Fawcett said.