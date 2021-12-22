Victoria University's 'great sadness' over missing kayaker's death

Jack Skellett failed to return after heading out from Petone Beach on Monday morning. His empty kayak was found on Tuesday.

Jack Skellett’s workmates have shared their “great sadness” over his death, after the kayaker is believed to have drowned in Wellington Harbour.

A body was found late Tuesday in the search for Skellett, who went missing while out paddling on Monday.

In a statement, police said formal identification was yet to take place, but the body was believed to be the 23-year-old.

Skellett had worked at the Te Herenga Waka-Victoria University of Wellington's sport and recreation centre since 2019.

READ MORE:

* Body found in search for missing kayaker in Wellington



Karl Whalen, the university’s associate director of sport and recreation, said Skellett was a “loved and respected member of the team”.

“Our thoughts are with Jack’s family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time,” Whalen said.

Ross Giblin/Stuff People searching the shore at Lowry Bay for missing kayaker, Jack Skellett, on Tuesday. The 23-year-old failed to return from an outing on the harbour on Monday.

Skellett headed out from Petone beach on late Monday morning, but he did not return, and was reported missing on Monday night.

His vehicle was located in the car park next to Petone Wharf.

Police believed Skellett intended to kayak around Matiu-Somes Island and back to Petone Beach.

Teams of people, including police, the Coastguard, family, friends, and workmates, joined the search for Skellett – focusing on the area around Eastbourne, Wellington Harbour and the East Coast.

Supplied Jack Skellett left Petone beach late Monday morning. Police believe he intended to kayak around Matiu-Soames Island and back to Petone Beach.

A blue kayak was found on the Pencarrow Coast in the early hours of Tuesday morning, and his body found late Tuesday – ending the search.

Brad Robertson was a close friend of Skellet’s since high school.

“He’s a bit of a free spirit. He likes to spend time outdoors and be pretty active. He’s a bit cheeky, a real funny guy, but he still has a level head,” he told Stuff on Tuesday.

Police said Skellett’s death would be referred to the coroner.