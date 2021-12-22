Child dies in suspected drowning at Christchurch swimming pool

Police at Waltham Summer Pool in Christchurch, where a child has died in a suspected drowning.

A child believed to be about 5 years old has died in a suspected drowning at a public swimming pool in Christchurch.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were notified a child had been found unresponsive at Waltham Summer Pool on Waltham Rd, Sydenham, about 2.45pm on Wednesday.

“CPR was carried out, however tragically the child was unable to be revived. Inquiries into the circumstances are under way.”

A St John spokeswoman said two rapid response vehicles and two ambulances responded but did not transport anyone from the scene.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman Lyn Crosson said a crew from Spreydon was sent to assist St John following an incident on Waltham Rd about 2.42pm.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff The pool was evacuated after the incident.

A St Martins woman told Stuff she arrived at the pool with her 6-year-old daughter just before 3pm and saw emergency services were there so did not get out of the car.

“It looked like people were starting to leave and looking very sad, so I put two and two together. I have a young daughter, hits very close to home. [It’s] heartbreaking for the family and our community."

Four ambulance vehicles were at the pool about 3.30pm, along with three police cars.

The facility had been closed to the public and was empty of people.

The pool is operated by Christchurch City Council.

Nigel Cox, head of recreation, sports and events, said the council’s “thoughts are with the family at this tragic time”.

Waltham Pool will be closed for the rest of Wednesday and Thursday, he said.

“Given a police investigation is under way, we won’t be making any further comment at this time.”

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Four ambulances were called, and it is understood crews helped fight to save the child’s life.

Sara Templeton, councillor for Heathcote Ward, which stretches from Waltham to Taylor’s Mistake, said her heart went out to the family of the deceased child, particularly so close to Christmas.

“It’s so incredibly sad and my heart goes out to the family and friends of the child. It’s awful at any time of the year, but this is the time where everyone is really looking forward to spending time with their friends and family.”

In 2020, four children under 5 drowned in New Zealand and 38 were hospitalised. Twenty of those hospitalisations were due to incidents in a pool.

Overall, swimming made up 41 per cent of all hospitalisations across all age groups, followed by boating incidents at 18 per cent and falls and slips at 12 per cent, with half of the 144 incidents involving children under the age of 5.