Mural and lighting display illuminate Christchurch's new convention centre

A moving mural of a giant squid and sperm whale is currently on display Colombo St in Christchurch to celebrate the opening of Te Pae.

The new Christchurch convention centre will soon be aglow with a projected moving mural and colourful lighting display.

As darkness falls on Wednesday night, the public will get their first look at the city’s newest attraction when Te Pae Christchurch is illuminated with a cascade of light and vision.

A moving mural will be viewable on a wall that will eventually form part of a planned adjacent hotel, on the Colombo St corner site.

Able to be vertically projected, the imagery on the mural can be customised to complement whatever event was occurring inside the convention centre.

The current display will show a playful interaction between a giant squid and sperm whale in the depths of the ocean.

In Conduit Square - the surrounding public space that creates a connection route for people from the City Promenade to Cathedral Square, automated lights on poles will shine reflective rainbow mirrors.

Mounted on towers, the mirror will create interesting and alluring movement patterns on the ground and surrounding areas.

Ōtākaro Limited principal landscape architect Peter Matthews said many of the items in the new public spaces, like the tower, were either gifted by the Christchurch City Council or were left over from other parts of their Anchor Project work.

“So, it’s great to repurpose and give them a new home within these temporary public spaces.”

Matthews said because the building was stunning, they wanted to ensure the adjoining public spaces made a statement.

After years of planning and four years of construction, the $450 million convention centre Te Pae officially opened last Friday.

However, the mural and light display had to be postponed until Wednesday due to wet weather conditions.

A few private functions have been booked for this month, followed by 100 events throughout 2022 with Te Pae forecast to bring $60m a year into Christchurch’s economy.

Funded by the Crown as an earthquake rebuild project, it has taken 3.3 million hours of labour to build and opened 14 months later than expected after Covid-19 delayed its construction and commissioning.