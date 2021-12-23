Retail spending up in Southland ahead of Christmas

E Hayes & Sons general manager Debbie Hodges says retail is incredibly challenging during a pandemic but she's happy how December sales are tracking.

Southlanders are spending more money in retail shops this festive season but are taking less time to browse the aisles thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, retailers say.

Worldline card spending figures show $94.5m was spent in Southland’s core retail merchants [excluding hospitality] between November 13 and December 19, up four per cent on 2020 and up seven per cent on 2019.

E Hayes & Sons general manager Debbie Hodges said retail was incredibly challenging during a pandemic, but she was happy how the month’s sales were tracking ahead of Boxing Day and beyond.

Despite fewer people shopping in the E Hayes & Sons Invercargill store than in the previous two Decembers, trading was up for the month, she said.

She suggested many people were mask averse so were doing their buying in store and getting out again.

H&J Smith chief executive John Green also said customers had been taking less time in the store during December, but it had not impacted on sales.

“They are more purposeful and are keen to move through a little faster.”

Trade at H&Js was level with last December, which saw exceptional sales, and significantly stronger than in December 2019.

Customers had started their Christmas shopping early in the month in anticipation of stock shortages, but stocking was overall good due to extras being ordered in anticipation of issues arising, he said.

Gore’s Go Retail spokesman Doug Grant, a district councillor and owner of Paper Plus in the town, said its trade was also up on last December, despite slightly fewer people moving through the store.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Gore’s Paper Plus owner Doug Grant says a lot of locals have supported local businesses ahead of Christmas 2021 [file photo].

“A lot of locals have supported locals which is really fantastic ... I put it down to Covid and people realising if you don’t support your local then your local won’t be there.”

Te Anau’s Fiordland Frontier Supplies owner Russell Wisely said trade had been good in December but below 2020’s “huge” December.

“Local trade was good last year and we also had a lot of people from around the country, but this year not so many out of towners.”

He was confident of a strong summer with Kiwis travelling to Fiordland for their holidays.

Worldline [formerly known as Paymark] said nationwide, across New Zealand’s 17 regions, there was an average six per cent increase in card spending, when compared to the same November 13 to December 19 period in 2020.

Wanganui topped the list with a 10 per cent increase while Otago was at the bottom end, with a two per cent increase.

New Zealanders spending at retail stores was trending at record levels, Worldline said on December 20.