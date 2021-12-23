'Plan for Christmas and holidays, not tangi and funerals': police message after ten road deaths in past week

Police will be present on roads, but say its ultimately up to drivers to keep themselves and others safe. (File photo)

Ten people have been killed on the roads in the past seven days, prompting police to urge motorists to be cautious.

The recent deaths bring the annual toll to 310 as at 8am on Thursday.

Assistant Commissioner Bruce O’Brien said 2021 had been a tough year for everyone and “people should be planning for Christmas and the holiday season, not planning tangi and funerals for loved ones”.

He said there would be a significant increase in traffic volume over the next four to five days, which increases the crash risk, due to people driving on unfamiliar roads, more alcohol being consumed and drivers being fatigued.

READ MORE:

* Top of the south first of many to benefit from former booze buses

* Kiwis in worldwide top five for methamphetamine use, report finds

* Police arrest man in relation to Christchurch crash that killed woman



“It’s also incredibly frustrating for Police to see people losing their lives in completely preventable incidents... The same things are killing people on our roads,” O’Brien said.

“Speed, alcohol, distraction and unrestrained drivers and passengers are still the cause of death and serious injury," he said.

He said police would continue to have a visible presence on New Zealand roads this summer, taking enforcement action where necessary, “but ultimately, drivers have the responsibility to keep their passengers, other road users, and themselves safe this holiday period”.

Ten deaths in seven days:

Thursday:

A pedestrian died after being hit by a car on Broadlands Rd., Taupō, shortly after 1.15am.

Wednesday:

A person died after a vehicle crashed into a tree on Dennis Avenue in the Auckland suburb of Hillpark at 7.40am.

A person died following a crash involving a ute and a milk tanker at the intersection of Ingram Rd and SH3 near Rukuhia, Waikato, about 4pm. The sole occupant of the ute died at the scene.

Tuesday:

John O’Neill Dent, 81, was killed in a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 2 between Waihi and Tauranga about 8:30pm.

Francis Monopoli​ died in a crash on Te Towaka-Port Ligar Rd, near Cissy Bay, in the Marlborough Sounds just before 8.30am.

A 49-year-old woman died in Wellington Hospital nearly two weeks after a crash on State Highway 58 in the Porirua suburb of Whitby on the evening of December 7.

Monday:

Jake McKinlay, 20, was killed in a crash involving a car and a truck on State Highway 1 north of Ōtaki, in the Horowhenua region shortly before 6am.

Amon Saunders, 39 was killed in a serious crash between two cars on Gibbston Valley Highway (State Highway 6) by Nevis Bluff, near Queenstown, at about 10.30am.

Sunday:

Shannon Joseph Wheoki, a 31-year-old man from Tūrangi, was hitchhiking north on State Highway 1 – between Tūrangi and Korohe Rd – when he was hit by a vehicle around 9.45pm on Sunday.

Thursday (16th):

Motorcyclist David Lewis Charles Collyer, 32, died after a collision with a car at the intersection of Ranfurly St and Plunket St, near Dargaville High School, at 8.13pm.