Beef to Leaf: From fast-food junkie to vegan

Journalist Steven Walton eating his last meaty meal before starting a month long journey on a vegan diet.

Like many young people leaving home Steven Walton ate very few vegetables and a lot of meat. Time-starved, his diet often extended to what was quickly available. Determined to improve his health, Walton decided to live like a vegan for one month. As the trend of restricting meat intake grows globally, Nadine Porter will pose the question to Walton - will he stay beef, or will he embrace the leaf?

Journalist Steven Walton’s lifestyle offers little time for carefully planned lunch boxes or taking the time to cook healthy nutritious meals.

The 22-year-old works long hours under constant pressure to keep up with today’s minute-by-minute news cycle.

One of the student ‘noodle’ generation, Walton learnt quickly the cheapest and fastest way to douse his appetite came in the shape of a Styrofoam pottle.

It’s not uncommon to find Walton at his desk, or in a meeting, downing a cup of noodles high in sodium but low in protein.

READ MORE:

* Kiwis hungry for plant-based foods as 1 in 3 eating less meat - survey

* The War of the Worlds: Eleanor Tomlinson shines in BBC's slow-burning sci-fi

* Study finds a plant-based diet is linked to a higher risk of stroke



By his own admission his diet wasn’t great, neither was his palate when it comes to vegetables. In his age group he’s not an anomaly.

A 2018 study looking at the changes in diet through adolescence and early adulthood, led by Eleanor Winpenny, found leaving the parental home was associated with negative changes in diet, including a decrease in fruit and vegetable intake.

So the idea of turning to a plant-based vegan diet for a month was one Walton embraced, believing it would improve his weight and his health.

With eating habits declining when he left home in 2019 and began flatting, Walton left the stability of vegetable-heavy, home-cooked meals.

Fast food takeaways, especially through home delivery services, became a staple. When he cooked, Walton opted for meals that were easy and fast like nachos, spaghetti bolognese and butter chicken.

The colour green on a dinner plate or in the fridge was rare in his apartment.

But Walton was suffering weight gain and tighter shirts as a consequence of this lifestyle.

So could a four-week vegan diet change Walton’s health? And would he embrace the vegan lifestyle and decide to ditch beef for leaf for good?

CHRIS SKELTON Tongue-in-cheek, journalist Steven Walton eats his last meat meal before starting a month-long journey into veganism.

What is a vegan?

Vegans are people who choose to abstain from the use of animal products, particularly in their diet. Categories of veganism include dietary vegans or ‘strict vegetarians’, who refrain from consuming meat, eggs, dairy products and any other animal derived substance such as honey. An ethical vegan extends the philosophy to other areas of their lives, including the use of animals for any purpose including shunning leather shoes and tries to avoid cruelty and exploitation of all animals including humans.

Vegan deliveries

In a Christchurch warehouse where hundreds of boxes are placed neatly side by side, employees work their way through the rows, stooping only to place vibrantly coloured peppers, glossy aubergines and bunches of fresh herbs and spinach into each box.

On shelves, myriad spices and freshly-made sauces wait their turn as packing day hums with an endless stream of local producers bringing in their wares.

It’s the headquarters of home-grown plant-based recipe box scheme Green Dinner Box. It was founded by Tom Riley, who began five years ago with 10 boxes outside the British Hotel in Lyttelton.

The scheme has grown 15 per cent year-on-year and now reaches Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington, Tauranga and Dunedin. It remains popular in Christchurch’s growing vegan market.

As Riley talks to Stuff on a Friday – the busiest day of his week – a steady stream of unmarked family cars arrive. One woman emerges with a carefully boxed package of tempeh while another drops off artisan bread.

Like most businesses focused on local food production, Riley and his business partner Chris Kappely experienced a bump in subscriptions during the first Covid-19 lockdown. While that tapered off afterwards, Green Dinner Box continues to thrive.

Riley – a former chef in Sydney, Edinburgh and Toronto – has seen first-hand the rise of vegan eateries and products in New Zealand.

CHRIS SKELTON Chris Kappely and Tom Riley from Green Dinner Table are finding increasing numbers of people are choosing to cut down on meat consumption.

However, veganism isn’t necessarily the reason some were choosing to eat plant-based, he says, with up to one-third of his customers simply wanting to cut back on eating meat.

Riley’s observations are in line with a study completed by the universities of Waikato, Auckland and Wellington in 2021 that found about 94 per cent of New Zealanders are still eating meat.

The data was collated in 2018 and found 86 per cent of the 47,000 respondents ate an unrestricted meat-based diet and just under 6 per cent identified as vegetarian or vegan.

Interestingly, the study found politically conservative men were the least likely to stop eating meat.

However, Riley says he can never tell what kind of person will buy their boxes. At food shows, construction workers in high-vis clothing were just as likely to sign up as an environmentalist or animal activist, he reckons.

“Most people want to cut down on meat consumption, preferring to enjoy a big steak on a Saturday night rather than eating meat every night of the week.”

A 2020 study by Euromonitor International backed what Riley has seen, finding flexitarians were the driving force behind the plant-based trend. Primarily a vegetarian diet, flexitarians will occasionally eat meat or fish.

The study found 40 per cent of global consumers were following the flexitarian diet whereas the number of those following strict vegan (4 per cent) or vegetarian diets (7 per cent) remained small.

The study also found health and animal rights were the two key motivators for choosing a plant-based diet.

It was health that drove Kappely to seek out a vegan diet after struggling with severe skin problems. After hearing that a vegan diet was helping people overcome those problems, he was sold.

Previously the avid gym bunny had been obsessed with eating protein-filled meat and whey products.

At first, Kappely lived off porridge and fruit and struggled to find any restaurants or cafés that catered to vegans when he moved home to Christchurch from Australia in 2013.

However, after a long period of plant-based eating, Kappely found his skin problems improved, and he generally felt “lighter” – a word many vegans and vegetarians have used to describe the impact on their body when they ditched meat.

These days Christchurch has an embarrassment of riches when it comes to vegan options, he says.

“Things are changing, and it's inevitable they are going to change.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Walton gets a crash course on what to do with spinach from Riley of Green Dinner Table.

The dietician

Lea Stening sees many young adults indulge in unhealthy diets as they move from the comfort and stability of home towards independence.

The Christchurch-based dietician helps clients understand triggers around unhealthy eating and weight gain and agreed to help Walton assess his current lifestyle.

But first she asked Walton to write a daily diary of his normal eating habits and undergo blood tests to get a forensic picture of his state of his health.

What emerged was the picture of a young man in a stressful job with a predominantly sedentary lifestyle.

Where once he was actively playing cricket, recently Walton’s exercise had been reduced to a short walk to and from work.

Being an avid gamer had also contributed to his lack of exercise, and eating alone at night had caused him to sometimes choose takeaways when tired rather than preparing a nutritious meal.

All of which Stening said was “normal” when people first leave home.

Walton also outlined his nightly routine of going to bed at 10pm but not actually going to sleep until midnight after he had spent two hours on his phone, before rising at 6am.

Lack of sleep can upset hormones that regulate appetite, according to Stening, and can cause us to put on weight. Between eight and 10 hours of good quality sleep for teenagers and seven to nine hours for adults has been recommended.

It was no surprise then that Walton’s blood test results were mixed, which was “to be expected”, Stening said.

Specifically his lack of love of wholegrains and vegetables was apparent, with low dietary fibre of 14.8 grams per day – just half of the 30-35gm/day he needs.

Dietary fibre plays an important role in regulating weight and has a significant impact on fat absorption. The indigestible part of plant foods - such as fruit, vegetables, grains, nuts, seeds and legumes - also promote healthy bacteria in the bowel.

Dietary cholesterol proved another area of concern at 295 milligrams per day which was well above the suggested level for his age of less than 180mgs/day.

123RF While processed meat like ham was a good fit in lunchboxes, it also carried high sodium levels.

There are four fats that make up cholesterol including HDL – a good cholesterol that absorbs cholesterol and carries it back to the liver. Walton’s HDL level was low with Stening advising exercise as the only way to improve it.

Blood tests also showed Walton was not getting enough fluids at an average of 1.9 litres a day as opposed to the 2.25 to 3.6 litres a day he needs to help carry energy around his body.

A nutritional assessment of Walton’s sodium intake was also on the high side at 104 millimoles when it should be no more than 70-90 mmols per day with Stening concluding eating processed meats like ham that were high in salt for lunch was likely to be the cause.

Diets higher in sodium are associated with an increased risk of developing high blood pressure, which is a major cause of stroke and heart disease.

For Walton, the tests threw up some surprising results, and gave him food for thought as he started his journey and he was hopeful a plant based diet would turn some results around.

“I’m looking forward to it.”

Read Part Two on Monday: Embracing a vegan world. As Steven Walton begins his four-week vegan diet we look at the origins of veganism and how New Zealand is embracing the plant-based trend.