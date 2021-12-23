Diver dies near Whakatāne, rāhui imposed around island wildlife reserve

The man had been diving at Moutohorā Island, a wildlife sanctuary also known as Whale Island, according to Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Awa. The island can be seen in the back of this photo.

A man has died after diving off the Whakatāne coast, prompting a week-long rāhui around an island wildlife reserve.

He is said to have been diving at Moutohorā Island on Thursday, and could not be revived, despite medical attention at Whakatāne Boat Ramp.

Moutohorā Island, also known as Whale Island, is a wildlife management reserve for endangered birds and plants, DOC says.

A death at this time of year is particularly sad, Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Awa Chairman Joe Harawira said in a statement.

“Christmas is all about celebrating with family and friends, and now this man’s whānau will be spending this time grieving for him rather than sharing the festivities with him. They will be in our thoughts as they face this sad time.”

In a statement, the rūnanga said the man had been diving at Moutohorā Island.

Police said a man who “had recently come off a boat” was getting medical attention when officers arrived at the Whakatāne Boat Ramp on Muriwai Drive about 8.45am.

He died at the scene, and inquiries into what happened were ongoing, a spokeswoman said.

A rāhui around Moutohorā Island will run until December 30, Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Awa said.

“A rāhui, or ban, is a cultural practice that restricts the access to, or use of, an area and its resources. In this case, access to Moutohorā Island and its resources has been restricted for seven days.”

The decision to implement the rāhui was made in partnership with Te Tapatoru a Toi chairman, Te Kei Merito.

Te Tapatoru a Toi is the joint management committee established to take care of Moutohorā, Ōhope Scenic Reserve and Tauwhare Pā.