Tuvaluan man has chance at residency after 12 years as an overstayer

Research documenting the lives of 14 Tuvaluan families who are overstaying in New Zealand was launched in December by two Unitec academics.

A Tuvaluan man who’s been overstaying in New Zealand for 12 years and had his visa application rejected four times has finally been given a chance to apply for residency.

John* moved to New Zealand in 2007 with his wife and children, on a student visa. He had to drop out after his scholarship wasn’t renewed, and his immigration status changed.

Since 2009, he’s been undocumented, and working odd jobs to feed his family and maintain a life for them in New Zealand.

His story was one of many highlighted in a Unitec research by Dr Hoa Thi Nguyen and David Kenkel: Hidden Gems – Lived Experiences of Tuvaluan hope seekers and their families in Aotearoa New Zealand.

The research documents lives of 14 Tuvaluan families, and the struggles and challenges they faced in trying to remain in New Zealand.

At its launch before Christmas, Nguyen said little was known about overstayers in New Zealand, and they wanted to give them a voice.

Kenkel said the stories they heard were of incredibly motivated and hard-working people that New Zealand needed to know about.

Tuvalu, a Pacific Island country with a population of 11,000 people, was one of the smallest populations in the world.

About 5000 Tuvaluans lived in New Zealand, and at least 500 of them were undocumented.

“Everybody we interviewed came here with the greatest of hopes, having full permission to be here, and then through a range of different reasons overstayed, often by accident, often by mistakes made by other people,” Kenkel said.

According to Sagaa Malua, from the Tuvalu Community Trust, Tuvaluans came to New Zealand for a better life, with the effects of climate change as one of the major factors.

At least 40 per cent of the atoll nation’s capital, Funafuti, was already below sea level.

Tuvaluan overstayers weren’t able to secure further visas due to a range of circumstances, including language barriers and lack of understanding of the immigration processes, Malua said.

“They aren’t allowed to stay here, but they also can’t go home because there’s no life for them there,” Malua said.

“Without valid visas they can’t access a wide range of services and benefits, including Plunket and tertiary education for their children, they’re exposed to exploitation from employers, in low-paid jobs.

“These are hardworking individuals, who keep their head down, contribute to New Zealand’s economy, who just want the opportunity to stay here, legally.”

John applied four times for a visa, under section 61 (a) of the Immigration Act – a request for a special temporary visa for a person staying unlawfully in the country.

Four times, his application was rejected, he said.

His fifth attempt was made last December – for the first time through a lawyer and through his MP’s office – to the Immigration Minister.

In August, he was approved to finally apply for residency, approval pending medical and character requirements.

“It was a very emotional time, I had been trying for years and years and finally ... 12 years as an overstayer, I was always worried I’d be found and deported.”

He was given 90 days to apply for residency, but because of lockdown, was given an extension of another 90 days and was in the process of putting together his application.

“I never gave up hope because I know I’m a good person. I know I work hard, I pay taxes ... there’s no life for me back in Tuvalu. I’d really like to stay here, get my visa and go back and complete my studies.”

* Name changed to protect the identity of vulnerable people