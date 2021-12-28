Body found in river believed to be that of missing teenager

The police national dive squad is searching the Waimakariri River for a missing swimmer.

A body of a man believed to be a missing teenage swimmer has been recovered from the Waimakariri River in Canterbury.

An 18-year-old was reported missing after jumping into the river and failing to resurface at about 7.10pm last Wednesday.

His disappearance triggered a search that included the coastguard, a search and rescue helicopter, surf lifesaving members and police.

A police spokesperson has confirmed a body was located at around 3.30pm yesterday by a member of the public.

READ MORE:

* Hope fades for teenager missing for five days after failing to resurface in river

* Search suspended for teen who failed to resurface in Canterbury river

* Search for teen at Canterbury river suspended until after Christmas



“While formal identification is yet to take place, it is believed to be that of an 18-year-old missing in the river since December 22.”

The spokesperson said police’s thoughts and sympathies go out to the man’s family, who have requested privacy at “this difficult time”.

“Police would like to thank everyone who assisted with the search since the man went missing.”

The death has been referred to the coroner and the finding will be released in due course.

The teenager’s disappearance triggered a search that included the coastguard, a search and rescue helicopter, surf lifesaving members and police.

Police divers from Timaru, Auckland and Wellington arrived in Christchurch early on Thursday and joined the search for the teen. They continued on Friday, searching the shoreline, alongside the young man’s friends.

The search was then suspended on Christmas Day.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Members of the police national dive squad search for the missing teenager on Thursday.

Stuff understands two people went into the water and one got out, but the other got into difficulty and was swept down the river.

Mike Jackson, of police search and rescue, said on Thursday the teenager was new to the area, which may have contributed to him getting into difficulty.

The Waimakariri River was a “lovely river”, but some parts were very deep and had a strong current, he said.

Supplied A search and rescue helicopter searches for the young man.

There have been several drownings in the Waimakariri River over the years.

Auckland swimmer Kapuaiwaho "Kapu" Waretini, 38, went missing after going for a swim near the Waimakariri Bridge on January 30.

Waretini’s body was found in the river a week later near Kairaki.

Nurse Helen Wood, 62, died at Kairaki Beach, at the mouth of Canterbury's Waimakariri River, on September 22, 2017, after her vehicle slipped into the river and was submerged while she was setting up her whitebait trailer.

Alden Williams/Stuff There have been several drownings in the Waimakariri River over the years. (File photo).

In 2010, 15-year-old Reece Haenga Puhipuhi-Albert, cousin of New Zealand rapper Scribe, drowned during a trip to the Waimakariri River.

Puhipuhi-Albert had been swimming with his family when he got into difficulty near the old Waimakariri Bridge and failed to resurface.

In 2009, Lale Sioa Taiulu, 16, drowned while trying to save his brother. They were part of a larger group playing rugby in the water when they got caught in strong currents. Larry Pau, a 26-year-old labourer and father of three, drowned in the same incident.