'Significant' injury for motorcyclist forced off the road to avoid traffic

A motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital after swerving off the road and into a “concrete stand”.

When he was cut off by a car, a Golden Bay motorcyclist was forced off the road to avoid oncoming traffic, gaining “significant” injuries.

Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter pilot Colby Tyrrell said the chopper headed out to lower Aorere about 4.30pm on Monday to attend the incident.

The motorcyclist had sustained a “pretty significant leg injury”, Tyrrell said.

“He was cut off by a vehicle, and to avoid going into the oncoming traffic he took the next best option.”

Police and fire services also attended the incident, with a police spokesman confirming the 40-year-old man had been taken to hospital after “crashing into a concrete stand”.

Tyrrell said the rescue chopper had also attended a medical event at the Tophouse, near St Arnaud, at 6.30pm on Monday.

They were called to another medical incident overnight in the Marlborough Sounds, but low cloud prevented them from flying, and instead, medics from Picton attended by boat, Tyrrell said.