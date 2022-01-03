'Help me': How eagle-eyed driver helped police find missing Nelson woman

A chance sighting by an NPD tanker driver led to the discovery of a missing woman who had spent 30 hours stuck in her crashed car.

It was tyre marks and a quiet “help me” down a bank that saved a woman who had been missing for more than 24 hours.

Nelson woman, Jylesza Needham​, left the region for Christchurch on the morning of December 29, expecting to arrive in the city later that day. When she didn’t turn up, friends and family raised the alarm, unaware by that time, Needham laid injured at the bottom of a bank for several hours.

She was about an hour into the journey when her car went off the road on the Kohatu-Kawatiri Highway, north of Hope Saddle, at about 10am.

The next morning, NPD tanker driver, Jason Maynard, was travelling south to Stillwater on the West Coast.

Supplied Jylesza Needham was discovered down a bank a day after she went missing.

He said on the slow climb to Hope Saddle that he had “noticed on the right-hand side, the grass had been laid over very slightly”. He also saw tyre marks, but after that, he said he didn’t “think too much of it” apart from “someone had a bit of a fright”.

During his break in Stillwater, he flicked through Facebook and saw a post that a woman had gone missing between Nelson and Christchurch.

On his return to Nelson, he decided to keep his “eyes peeled” at the suspicious spot he had noticed earlier.

Passing the site at about 3.30pm on December 30, high up in his cab, Maynard was able to look down the bank. He said just as he was going past, “I could see a car upside down, wedged against a tree”.

“I thought: ‘Oh my god, that’s pretty serious’.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Jason Maynard, who discovered missing woman Jylesza Needham's car down a bank.

With nowhere to pull over, Maynard continued driving while waiting for cellphone coverage, when he saw a police car about 10 kilometres down the road.

“I went to chat with the officer, said to him what I’d seen, and talked about the person missing on Facebook.”

Maynard carried on his journey north while Nelson Tasman road policing senior constable Rodger Ewers​ left his post at Motupiko to investigate Maynard’s sighting.

Ewers said he could see skid marks in the grass but they looked dry and old. He could also see a silver car about 10 metres down a bank and 30 metres out.

“I hadn’t put two and two together at that stage because they were looking for Jylesza towards Springs Junction.”

supplied/Stuff NPD tanker driver, Jason Maynard took note of grass laying down on the road's verge which prompted him to look over the edge of the bank.

Moments later, Ewers heard a voice.

“A little ‘Help me’ from the bushes. I certainly was not expecting that.”

He started talking to the woman, and strained to hear her over the heavy wind and traffic, but when he finally made out her name, he called the dispatcher to ask for the missing woman’s details.

They said her name was Jylesza Needham, “and I said: we’ve found her”.

Andy MacDonald/Stuff Nelson road policing senior constable Rodger Ewers heard a faint “help me” when he was looking over the crash scene.

Ewers kept her talking while they waited for ambulance and fire, asking her if she was injured and telling her that emergency services were on their way.

“She had hurt her wrists ... but she was talking. She was actually quite jovial, probably because she’d been found. She was telling me she was a little bit thirsty.”

She had got herself out of her car after being trapped initially, he said.

“It must’ve been a really rough night. She must’ve heard so many vehicles go past, and nobody ever would’ve stopped where her car was.”

The car was “very well hidden” amongst small bushes and blackberry brambles, making it almost impossible for Needham to climb to the road.

supplied/Stuff Needham’s car could barely be seen from the road down a steep bank, and Ewers said the helicopter searching for her wouldn’t have seen her or her car from the air.

When Ewers was at the scene, a helicopter hired by Needham’s family flew overhead.

He said it wouldn’t have seen her due to the tree canopy hiding the view below.

Fire crews pulled Needham to safety, doing an “amazing job getting through blackberry with slashers”, using a ladder to climb down the bank and cutting their way through to her, he said.

It was a great outcome, involving an intuitive tanker driver, social media and being at the right place at the right time.

Ewers said “she would still be there” if Maynard hadn’t been so vigilant.

The Serious Crash Unit visited the crash site and discovered the “left-hand wheel may have gone into gravel off tar seal”, seeing Needham overcorrect, he said.

Ewers had kept Maynard up to date with information on Needham’s outcome.

Maynard said he was “pleased she was alright”.

“It’s unbelievable that she laid there all night, and most of the day. She’s very lucky.”