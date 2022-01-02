Helicopters, bulldozers continue to battle Far North fire, residents 'on guard'

Fire crews are back battling a major blaze in the Far North, and nearby residents are “on guard” in case they need to evacuate.

On Sunday evening, Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) Incident Controller John Sutton said the Waiharara fire remained within containment lines.

The blaze has been burning since December 18, and Kaimaumau residents and visitors were hastily evacuated for several hours on Saturday afternoon, after a flare-up threatened the township.

They were allowed to return at about 7pm, unlike an earlier evacuation in December which left residents out of their homes for three nights.

An investigation into the cause of the blaze is ongoing.

​Five helicopters, and four bulldozers and diggers, were supporting the 25 firefighters on the ground on Sunday, Sutton said.

Charlie Edwards/True to Life Photography The Waiharara wildfire could be seen from Kaimaumau on Saturday as residents were evacuating. The blaze is now smouldering, residents say.

The fire is covering an area of about 2370 hectares of peat and wetlands, mainly in Department of Conservation land, and has a 31km perimeter.

Sutton said firefighters have contacted the small number of residents to the north and west of the fire ground, to ensure they are prepared in case the fire becomes active near their property as a result of a wind change.

Sutton said an easterly had pushed the fire towards the west of the burning area. Smoke from the blaze was noticeable in Houhora and Pukenui, two settlements unaffected by the smoke over the previous week.

Smoke was reducing visibility on State Highway 1 and Waka Kotahi asked motorists to avoid the area if possible amid delays.

Charlie Edwards/True to Life Photography The Waiharara Fire as seen from Kaimaumau as residents were evacuating to Waiharara School to avoid the flames.

“Firefighters, helicopters and heavy machinery have been back in the area north of Kaimaumau today, where the fire broke out of the containment line yesterday,” Sutton said.

Firefighters had been able to widen the firebreak, making it more effective, he said.

“The northwest sector of the fireground has also been a focus today.

“The conditions are challenging for firefighters. Heat, wind and humidity are compounded by the wetland terrain, where it is not always possible to use heavy machinery.

“The fire is burning underground in the peat in some places, while in others there is native vegetation, scrub and trees.”

Georgina and Mate Covich's​ farm is immediately west of the blaze, and the easterly wind on Sunday was causing concern, Georgina Covich said.

Denise Piper/Stuff Neighbours Mate Covich and Olivia White watched the fire burn close to their properties on December 20. Now easterly winds are fanning the smoke towards their homes.

“We're keeping an eye on it,” she said. “There’s smoke coming in the house today and that's a worry for all of us.”

Covich said she had already thought about what possessions she would grab if she needed to evacuate, with a box of photos and a hard drive top of the list.

Evacuation is top of mind with the fire right next to the back of the farm, she said at about 2pm on Sunday.

“We can’t get away from it; we're always on guard I guess.”

Kaimaumau resident Bernice Robson said there was hardly any smoke in the village when she returned home on Saturday night, a marked change from earlier in the day, when flames 20–30 metres high could be seen, and smoke was filling their house.

About 65 people sheltered at Waiharara School for several hours, but locals estimate up to 200 people were at the popular holiday destination, with the remainder finding alternate accommodation.

Supplied The Far North fire could be seen for miles on Saturday, including from Rangiputa Beach. The beach between Kaimaumau and Houhora remains closed.

Robson said she had no concerns about the fire overnight, with fire crews patrolling the street to watch for any dangers.

“When we got home, there was hardly any smoke and the fire brigade had about two to three trucks patrolling all night long ... It was really good to know that they were out there.”

Robson said being evacuated for three nights in mid-December due to the fire was very tiring, and she was pleased to be allowed home on Saturday night.

On Sunday morning, all that could be seen of the fire from Kaimaumau was smouldering smoke, she said, but helicopters could be heard dumping buckets of water on the blaze.

John Sutton said 40 firefighters are expected to be fighting the fire on the ground on Monday.

The beach road north of Kaimaumau has been closed because of the fire danger, and people are reminded to stay off the beach between Kaimaumau and Houhora.

“The fire is still active in this area, and we need people to stay well away for their own safety and to allow our crews to concentrate on the task,” he said.

Residents and visitors in the popular holiday spots of Houhora and Pukenui are warned they could be more affected by smoke on Sunday, and those sensitive to smoke they should stay inside with doors and windows shut.