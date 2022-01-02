Sudden death in remote Marlborough Sounds location 'not suspicious'

Police received a report of a sudden death in Admiralty Bay in the Marlborough Sounds on Sunday morning.

The body of a person who died at a remote location at the northern end of the South Island is being recovered by police vessel.

A police spokeswoman said they had been notified of the body at Admiralty Bay in the Marlborough Sounds and there were “no suspicious circumstances” relating to the cause of death.

St John received a call at 10.29am on Sunday and passed the information on to police. Ambulance did not attend the incident.

Access to the location where the person was found is understood to be difficult.

Wellington-based police launch Lady Liz is being used to recovery of the body.

Admiralty Bay is located on the northernmost arm of the Marlborough Sounds across from D’Urville Island to the north.