Jessica Stall, 39, has been missing from the Queenstown area since about midday on December 31.

Jessica Stall was last seen around midday on December 31 and there are serious concerns for her wellbeing, a spokeswoman said.

The 39-year-old may have been driving a black 2005 Toyota Caldina, registration number HWT 764.

Anyone who has seen Stall or the vehicle should contact police and quote file number 220101/8743.