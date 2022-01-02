Bodies of two men recovered after drowning on Manawatū River

Senior Sergeant Phil Ward confirms another drowning in the Manawatu River today in the same area where two people went missing last week.

Two bodies have been recovered on the banks of Manawatū River after two men went missing in the waters after swimming in late afternoon.

Police said the men were aged in the 30s and 40s and were from the same family.

It was the same part of the river where a woman and child drowned last week.

“It’s a very dangerous part of the river, with a steep drop-off. It goes from one metre to five metres very quickly,” a police spokesman at the scene said.

People on the banks of the river had tried to save the men, but had been unsuccessful.

A rāhui had been placed on the river and police “asked people to respect that”, he said. Between 50 and 60 people had been swimming in the river that day.

The body of the child from last week’s incident was recovered on New Year’s Eve. The woman's body is still missing.

Emergency services were responding to the incident following reports from the public at about 5.30pm.