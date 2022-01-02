Two men missing after water-related incident at Manawatū River

Divers searched for a woman and child missing in the Manawatū River last week.

Police say two men who were swimming in Manawatū River are believed to be missing.

Emergency services were responding to the incident following reports from the public at about 5.30pm.

A mother and child drowned in the river just last week, with the body of the child recovered on New Year’s Eve.

Reporter Janine Rankin is at the scene and said a rescue helicopter was flying up and down the banks of the river, with a police cordon in place as well. “It’s the same spot as last time,” she said.

Police said they would provide updates when more was known.