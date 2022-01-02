Woman and two children in hospital after crash in Palmerston North

A woman and two children are in Palmerston North Hospital with moderate injuries after a crash.

A woman and two children are in hospital with moderate injuries after a crash on the southbound side of Pioneer Highway in Palmerston North.

Emergency services responded to the two-vehicle crash shortly after 6pm. The woman and two children are now in a stable condition in hospital.

One of the occupants in the vehicle involved was arrested for disorderly behaviour.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the crash to contact Palmerston North police on 105 and refer to job number P049174894.