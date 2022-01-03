TAIC investigating Karamea helicopter crash after pilot seriously injured

The Robinson R22 helicopter crashed into a paddock in Karamea.

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC) is appealing for witnesses to the helicopter crash in Karamea.

Emergency services were called to the crash which occurred between Waverley St and the Karamea River at 4pm on Sunday.

The pilot, who was the sole occupant of the Robinson R22 helicopter, was taken to Nelson Hospital in a serious condition.

A statement by TAIC said it had opened an inquiry into the incident and placed a protection order on the wreckage site, restricting access for the purpose of protecting evidence.

People were asked to remain clear of this site.

TAIC chief investigator of accidents Harald Hendel said the commission was asking for anyone to come forward if they saw the accident or observed the helicopter in flight.

“We’re interested in what locals and holidaymakers may have seen or heard or seen, and we’re particularly keen to receive photographs or videos,” he said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF The township of Karamea is home to about 730 residents.

“The circumstances reported to TAIC were that the Robinson R22 helicopter was approaching to land when it experienced difficulties, pitched [tipped] down and impacted the ground hard in a paddock adjoining the Arapito River,” Hendel said.

“The pilot, the only person on board, has reportedly suffered serious injuries and been flown to hospital.”

The commission had appointed an investigation team of two, who would travel to Karamea on Monday.

"Over the next several days, TAIC’s investigators will gather evidence about the accident scene, secure wreckage and electronic records such as photos, videos, and location data.”

“Of course, we’ll be looking at the helicopter wreckage, along with data about it and the history, performance, maintenance, design of this type of aircraft,” he said.

The operating environment was always of interest, including physical, weather, operating company safety system, organisational culture of the operator, and regulatory matters.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF The commission had appointed an investigation team of two, who would travel to Karamea on Monday.

Stuff reported campers ran to help a helicopter pilot after seeing his chopper crash to the ground in the small township of Karamea on the South Island’s West Coast.

A local resident said the helicopter was not making its normal noise as it came in to land.

“Then all of a sudden it just went down. I thought it had gone into the (Karamea) river, but he made it about 10 metres into the paddock.”

The woman called her husband to go and help, and he was joined by campers from the nearby campground.

“They were down the bank real quick.”

A police spokesman said the pilot was reported to be conscious and breathing when emergency services arrived.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said one patient, in a serious condition, was transferred to Nelson Hospital by the Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter.

The crash has been reported to the Civil Aviation Authority.

Karamea, the gateway to the Heaphy Track, is situated at the northernmost tip of the West Coast.

It is a 90-minute drive north from Westport and is home to about 730 residents.