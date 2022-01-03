Well-known West Coast businessman named as pilot injured in helicopter crash

A pilot who was seriously injured in a helicopter crash on the West Coast has been identified as well-known Karamea businessman Tony Ibbotson.

Ibbotson remains in intensive care in Nelson hospital after his Robinson R22 helicopter crashed into a paddock near Waverley Street in Karamea at 4pm on Sunday.

The builder and butcher was the only person aboard the helicopter.

His son Cory Ibbotson, who lives in the North Island, said he was visiting Karamea over the holidays so was able to be with his father in hospital straight away.

“I’m sitting in ICU with him. It’s nothing a bit of time won’t fix. He’ll be fine. They are just working out how to help him the best way. He’s in a good place,” he said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Helicopter pilot Tony Ibbotson runs a wholesale butchery business in Karamea.

Cory Ibbotson declined to comment on the accident.

“It’s under investigation. Let’s get the facts to find out what went wrong because something clearly has,” he said.

The incident is the latest to involve a Robinson helicopter, which have come under increased scrutiny in recent years following a series of crashes for which investigators blamed mast bumping, which occurs when the inner part of a main rotor mechanism and the main rotor drive shaft connect, causing the helicopter to break up in flight.

Some operators say it is caused by pilot error, while others argue it is due to a design fault that has never been fully investigated.

Last month the Department of Conservation extended its ban on the use of Robinson helicopters over continued concerns about safety.

The cause of the Karamea crash on Sunday is yet to be determined, and at this stage there is no indication of there being any fault with the helicopter.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Karamea is the northern most settlement on the West Coast of the South Island. (Video first published in March 2020)

Tony Ibbotson moved to Karamea as a commercial fisherman in 1981 “with a bowler hat and long blonde hair”.

He built the town’s The Last Resort complex, a cafe and a market place as well as restaurants in Westport.

He runs a butchery on his property where he produces speciality meats, which he also sends to wholesalers in the North Island for distribution to restaurants. He previously owned Helicopter Charters Karamea.

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC) is appealing for witnesses to Sunday’s crash.

In a statement it said it had opened an inquiry into the incident and placed a protection order on the wreckage site, restricting access for the purpose of protecting evidence.

People are asked to remain clear of the site.

TAIC chief investigator of accidents Harald Hendel said the commission was asking for anyone to come forward if they saw the accident or observed the helicopter in flight.

“We’re interested in what locals and holidaymakers may have seen or heard or seen, and we’re particularly keen to receive photographs or videos,” he said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF The township of Karamea is home to about 730 residents.

“The circumstances reported to TAIC were that the Robinson R22 helicopter was approaching to land when it experienced difficulties, pitched [tipped] down and impacted the ground hard in a paddock adjoining the Karamea River,” Hendel said.

“The pilot, the only person on board, has reportedly suffered serious injuries and been flown to hospital.”

The commission had appointed an investigation team of two, who would travel to Karamea on Monday.

"Over the next several days, TAIC’s investigators will gather evidence about the accident scene, secure wreckage and electronic records such as photos, videos, and location data.”

“Of course, we’ll be looking at the helicopter wreckage, along with data about it and the history, performance, maintenance, design of this type of aircraft,” he said.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF The commission had appointed an investigation team of two, who would travel to Karamea on Monday.

Stuff reported campers ran to help a helicopter pilot after seeing his chopper crash to the ground in the small township of Karamea on the South Island’s West Coast.

A local resident said the helicopter was not making its normal noise as it came in to land.

“Then all of a sudden it just went down. I thought it had gone into the (Karamea) river, but he made it about 10 metres into the paddock.”

The woman called her husband to go and help, and he was joined by campers from the nearby campground.

“They were down the bank real quick.”

A police spokesman said the pilot was reported to be conscious and breathing when emergency services arrived.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said one patient, in a serious condition, was transferred to Nelson Hospital by the Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter.

Karamea, the gateway to the Heaphy Track, is situated at the northernmost tip of the West Coast.

It is a 90-minute drive north from Westport and is home to about 730 residents.