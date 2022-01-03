Passenger carriage from UK becomes project for Lumsden Heritage Trust

An 1877 railway passenger carriage, covered by corrugated iron roofing, in the backyard of a home at Winton. It will be transported to the Lumsden Heritage Trust in February for preservation work.

A railway passenger carriage, built in the UK in 1877, will soon be moved from behind a house in Winton to Lumsden for preservation work.

Lumsden Heritage Trust chairman John Titter said the owners of the carriage, Chris and Ruth McDermott, had gifted the C100 carriage to the trust. Its undercarriage had been taken off, but the trust was looking at options for a replacement.

”It’s in immaculate condition for its age,” Titter said of the historic carriage.

“It was put on blocks, and they put a corrugated iron roof over it, which has preserved it.”

When all work on the carriage was finished, it would complete a heritage train at the Lumsden railway precinct.

King House Removals, Linton Contracting and a team of volunteers will be involved in moving the nine and a half-metre long carriage in February. It is currently used as a storage room.

Titter was alerted to the carriage by friend and railway enthusiast Clive Davis.

There are four C100 carriages left in New Zealand, including one that has been restored and on track in Glenbrook, Auckland, Titter said.

The C100 at Winton was used on the southern lines by New Zealand Rail up to 1925. The Ohai Railway Board then bought the carriage and continued to use it until taking it out of service in 1941.

“It went to the Winton property which was all farm land back then, and it’s sat there ever since,” Titter said.

Funding for the project has come from the District Initiative Fund, Community Trust South, Southern Heritage Fund, Rail Heritage New Zealand.

Meanwhile, in early December the Lumsden Heritage Trust completed preservation work on an 1883 A199 carriage recovered from under a macrocarpa tree on a farm at Wairio. The A199 is now the information centre at the Lumsden railway precinct.