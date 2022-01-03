Man in critical condition after early-morning near-drowning in school pool

St Matthew’s Collegiate is an all-girls integrated school in Wairarapa.

A man is in critical condition after an incident at a Masterton school pool in the early hours of Monday morning.

Emergency services were called to St Matthew’s Collegiate around 3.45am after the man was pulled from the pool.

Wellington Free Ambulance and Fire and Emergency New Zealand attended and the man was transported to Wellington Hospital by helicopter.

A Capital and Coast District Health Board spokeswoman said on Monday the patient was in critical condition.

St Matthew’s principal Kiri Gill confirmed there was an incident on grounds early in the morning.

Piers Fuller/Stuff St Matthew's Collegiate principal Kiri Gill says the school is helping police with their investigation.

“The situation is under active investigation by the police, and we are supporting them as we can. Our thoughts are with all of those involved in this incident.”

St Matthew’s Collegiate is an integrated all-girls intermediate and high school on Pownall St, Masterton, and is a member of Trinity Schools.